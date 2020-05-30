The revenues collected by the Government are plummeting as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. Total State revenue has plummeted 30.8% in April compared to the same month the previous year. In the accumulated of the year -taking into account the revenue slump From January to April- the collection has plummeted 4.4%.

This has led to the state deficit in terms of cash – the one that shows the true liquidity in the coffers – it increased almost threefold between January and April with respect to the same period of the previous year. Specifically, the deficit has gone from 8,496 million euros in the first four months of 2019 to 23,220 this year. As a percentage of GDP, it is already equivalent to 2.08% of GDP compared to 0.68% the previous year.

In terms of national accounting, the deficit has also gone from 7,683 million euros to 19,929 million, equivalent to 1.78% of GDP, according to Montero’s statistics.

All tax figures they sink on the same day that the government announced one of its electoral promises that implies more spending: the minimum vital income. While the Executive claimed that it was launching a measure to practically end extreme poverty, the Treasury statistics showed that the VAT it fell 29.2% in April – only 35% counting on internal operations -; that he Personal income tax raised 13% less and that the Corporate tax put 69.5% less in the public coffers than in the same month of the previous year. Special taxes have also decreased by 7.7%, according to statistics from the department led by María Jesús Montero.

In cumulative terms, the VAT sinks 4.7% until April, the Corporate Tax subtracts money from the public coffers, so a comparison cannot be made with the previous year (-2,697 million euros). VAT between January and April continues to grow 2.9% despite the collapse in April, a trend that will disappear as the year progresses. Meanwhile, the Executive continues to bet on strong public spending measures, which is runaway.

Public spending runs wild

In April the Government of Pedro Sánchez Public spending has shot up by 50.2%. In the first four months of the year, 14.7% has runaway, reaching 57,615 million euros.

The personal expenses They have grown 5.6% at the start of 2020, after a 2019 fiscal year in which the Government has already failed to comply with its austerity commitments to the community authorities. However, the item that grew the most in the accumulated index of the year was current expenses, which grew by 42.7%. And not because in April this game was triggered, since it is a month in which there is a drop of 30.9% despite the lockdown that the State lived.

Meanwhile, so far this year, the real investments 8.6% have plummeted. In the State, 864 million have been disbursed so far this year for this important item for the development of the economy, which experts consider a growth multiplier since for every euro invested, the Administration recovers more than one euro in the long run. term.

For now, financial expenses are controlled, although in April they increased by 4.9% and in the first four months of the year they increased by 1.9%.

In its report, the Treasury highlights that «in expenses, the increase of 48.7% registered in April as a consequence of the higher current transfers to Social Security, which advances its level of execution to almost 50%, and to the Autonomous Communities, as the update of the interim payments started in March was completed in April and half of the resources corresponding to the final settlement of the 2018 financial year were anticipated, which it was to be held in July ».