The Government toughens the card for points and changes the emergency triangles for the V16 light

Reforms approved in the Council of Ministers

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 17:09

Penalties for using a mobile phone are increased and the road limit cannot be exceeded by 20 km / h when overtaking. Although these two reforms will not enter into force before the end of the year, at the earliest. As for the emergency light, it will not be mandatory until 2026.

The warning triangles will be replaced by the V16 light

The Council of Ministers today approved the second major reform package related to Road Safety and accidents, after the measures that were announced at the beginning of November and which have already been translated, for example, into specific regulations for scooters. in force since January. Or in the reduction 30 km / h from the speed limit on one-way streets, which takes effect on May 11.

On the one hand, the modification of the Traffic Law has been carried out, which will affect aspects such as the card for points and overtaking on the road.It is expected that it can enter into force before the end of the year as it still has to go through parliamentary processing. That is, it must go through Congress, go to the Senate, and again return to Congress.

And on the other hand, the Royal Decree of Roadside Assistance has been approved, which will gradually replace the emergency triangles with the so-called V-16 light, which is placed on the roof of the vehicle to avoid the danger of leaving the vehicle. . It will not be mandatory until 2026.

Six points for using the mobile by hand

The new card by points will thus harden the use of the mobile or misuse of protection and security elements, so it is They can lose up to six points if they talk into the mobile while holding it with their hand, or three if they use it without touching it. For example, take him lying on the seat and talking through the loudspeaker. Regarding safety devices, the loss rises from three to four points if the seat belt, child restraint system or helmet is not used, or due to “or use it in an inappropriate way”, specified the spokesman minister, Mara Jess Huntsman.

According to Montero, this reform is part of “a broader strategy designed by the DGT”, aligned with the EU road safety policy, “to reduce fatalities and injuries by 50% by 2030 and almost zero victims by 2050.”

The time without committing infractions that must be waited for the recovery of the initial balance of 12 points will also be unified in two years, provided that all have not been lost. It is forbidden to exceed the speed limit by 20 kilometers / hour when overtaking on secondary roads, a measure that has aroused suspicions among experts and motorists; and carrying a radar detection system (not signaling) in the car will be punished with three points. Until now, it was only sanctioned for its use with the same amount of credits.

Safe driving courses, pending regulation

On the other hand, the overcoming of safe driving courses – of which their regulation is pending approval – will give two extra points for the permit, provided that there is a positive balance on the card, up to a maximum of 15. At most, I will be able to take a course every two years.

It has also been approved as very serious infringement “the use of unauthorized intercom devices in tests to obtain and recover driving licenses or permits, or collaborate or assist with the use of said devices, which will be sanctioned with a fine of 500 euros and the impossibility of the applicant being able to present himself again in six months. Interior says it is the most common fraud in this kind of evidence.

Finally, the development of a telematics system has been planned so that transport companies can find out if a professional driver on their staff has all the points of the permit.

The V16 emergency light, mandatory since 2026

The minister also echoed that the Council of Ministers has approved a Royal Decree that regulates aid services on public roads. At this point, he referred to the nearly 11,000 roadside assistance and assistance services that are provided daily and that, since 2015, have claimed the lives of 60 workers in accidents.

For this, the signaling of the damaged vehicle is reformed, so that from January 1, 2026 it will be mandatory to use a yellow luminous device on the vehicle instead of the well-known triangles, which until then may continue to be used. Montero stressed that between 2014 and 2019 a total of 22 people died when leaving the road after breaking down their car and having to place the emergency triangles.

This device, which costs from around 20 euros, is placed on the roof of the car, so it is not necessary to leave it to install it and be visible from much further away, even in foggy situations, improving safety .

In addition, some of these lights are already connected telematically, so when they are placed, they send a warning to the emergency services. But for this notice to be transmitted, it will be necessary that the car is also connected or that we have an app with that functionality. Something that some insurers are already offering, although the Government intends to implement a network of state notices that they have called the National Access Point for Traffic and Mobility.

In this sense, the vehicles that are in connection with this center may also have the so-called V-27 signal, a “virtual triangle” that will activate in the on-board system to warn of the presence of an approaching danger. Its incorporation to the vehicle will be voluntary.

