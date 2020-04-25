The plan focuses on more austerity, escalation of social programs, and the continuation of iconic government infrastructure projects.

..- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this Wednesday that he will increase the budget for social programs and key government projects by some 622,556 million pesos to face the threat of the new coronavirus on the weakened Mexican economy.

“Efficiency, honesty and austerity will allow us to increase the budget to strengthen the shielding of social programs and priority projects by 622,556 million pesos,” said the president.

The president presented the decree that will come into effect this Wednesday and that focuses on reinforcing austerity measures, escalating social support programs and continuing the construction of emblematic infrastructure projects of his government, such as the Santa Lucia airport and the refinery in Two Bocas.

“The approach (of the measures) is made with respect to the concept of development and is far from what has always been done when there are economic crises (…) or what was done in the neoliberal period,” he said.

The President’s economic strategy has been severely criticized by the private sector, in favor of requesting debt to implement greater fiscal stimuli and thus face an expected collapse in the economy, which the government estimates up to -4% this year, but private analysts project even at -9%.

The Mexican economy, the second largest in Latin America, registered its first contraction in a decade in 2019.

The decree stipulates that three million credits will be granted to the neediest population and the middle class.

“Two million new jobs will be created, which will make it possible to protect 70% of Mexican families equivalent to 25 million households, especially the poor and members of the middle classes,” he explained.

The plan also contemplates not exercising 75% of the budget allocated to general services and government supplies, as well as reducing the salary of senior public officials by up to 25%, progressively.

The Executive said that the decree will be valid until December 31 next, under the promise not to increase fuel prices, raise taxes or create new ones.

Mexico reported until Tuesday 9,501 positive cases of coronavirus and 857 deaths.

