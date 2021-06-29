The Government suspends new offshore wind projects in Spain

06/29/2021 at 10:03 AM CEST

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge has decided to suspend the new offshore wind projects in territorial waters. In an additional provision in the Royal Decree by which urgent measures are adopted in the field of energy taxation and in the field of energy generation, and on management of the regulation fee and the water use tariff.

«Since the entry into force of this royal decree-law, and until the approval by the Government of a new regulatory framework for electricity generation facilities In the territorial sea, new requests for reservation of the wind generation facilities area will not be accepted marine within the framework of the procedure established in Title II of Royal Decree 1028/2007, of June 20, “says the first point of this provision, as reported by El Periódico de la Energía.

In addition, the ministry ensures that “new applications for administrative authorization of offshore wind generation facilities will not be accepted under the provisions of article 32 of Royal Decree 1028/2007, of June 20”.

Of course, “those requests for administrative authorization submitted prior to the entry into force of this additional provision will continue to be processed as provided for in Royal Decree 1028/2007, of June 20”.

In this way, the Government wants to put some order in the processing of new projects of offshore wind in Spain.

“Likewise, in light of the new maritime spatial planning regulations, it is necessary to carry out a structural reform of the regulations for processing offshore wind power generation facilities, which also takes into account the evolution of the remuneration framework for renewable energies and technological advances. Currently, zone reservation requests have been registered for more than 13 GW, so while this regulation is being developed it is necessary to prevent the expectations of this regulatory change from causing an exponential increase in requests, with the consequent legal uncertainty ”.

Projects for 13 GW have already been submitted

The figure given by the Ministry of 13 GW presented to date is astonishing. In the last year, different floating offshore wind projects have been presented to the Ministry. Of those known so far, just over 3 GW, the following projects stand out:

1.- IBERDROLA: The electricity company has submitted three projects to the Ministry. The first of them was in the waters of Gran Canaria, whose power amounts to 238 MW. To these must be added the two projects presented in Galicia of 490 MW each. In total, Iberdrola already has 1,218 MW in three projects that make it the largest offshore wind player in Spain.

2.- BLUEFLOAT ENERGY AND SENER: Both companies have presented the Tramuntana project, 1,000 MW off the Catalan coast. This, yes, remains the largest project presented to date.

3.- GREENALIA: 250 MW of offshore wind in five projects of 50 MW each on the coast of Gran Canaria.

4.- EDPR AND ENGIE (OCEAN WINDS): Two projects, one of 144 MW in Gran Canaria and the other of 50 MW off the coast of Lanzarote.

5.- ACS: will carry out different projects to develop 200 MW of floating offshore wind power off the island of Gran Canaria.

6.- ENEROCEAN: they are going to develop 180 MW with their innovative W2Power platform, the first floating offshore wind platform with a double turbine in the world, in two projects on the coast of Gran Canaria in front of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.

The latest project to make itself known is that of Saitec off the Basque coast. It is a 45 MW power project (only three wind turbines of 15MW each).

The Government now intends to tender the areas to develop offshore wind. It is about putting order before the high presentation of projects. The Ministry has already selected the areas where these projects can be developed and now wants to tender maritime rights, a kind of rental of marine waters so that the parks can be installed.

The rule approved by the Government says verbatim:

Third additional provision. Applications for administrative authorization of facilities submitted under Royal Decree 1028/2007, of June 20, which establishes the administrative procedure for processing applications for authorization of electricity generation facilities in the territorial sea.

1. From the entry into force of this royal decree-law, and until the approval by the Government of a new regulatory framework for electricity generation facilities in the territorial sea, no new requests for reservation of facilities area will be accepted of offshore wind generation within the framework of the procedure established in title II of Royal Decree 1028/2007, of June 20.

2. Nor will new applications for administrative authorization of offshore wind generation facilities be accepted under the provisions of article 32 of Royal Decree 1028/2007, of June 20.

Those requests for administrative authorization submitted prior to the entry into force of this additional provision will continue to be processed as provided in Royal Decree 1028/2007, of June 20.

