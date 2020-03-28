The national government continues the operation to distribute almost 200 respirators and other essential health supplies across the country, so fast Y equitable according to the detected cases, with the aim of strengthen health systems by the increase in the circulation of the coronavirus COVID-19.

An Air Force plane departed this afternoon from the Aeropark equipped with 23 respirators to deliver in the provinces of Salta, Jujuy, Santiago del Estero, Catamarca and La Rioja, Y 26 others in Formosa, Corrientes and Misiones, in addition to batches of alcohol gel and sprays, among other basic materials.

“We are distributing all the respirators and supplies rationally throughout the country so that they are wherever they are needed”, stated from the air station the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, and remarked: “The only way to distribute a scarce resource with equity is that we manage it centrally.”

The Ministry of Health of the Nation had already anticipated a delivery of 64 respirators to the province of Buenos Aires and another of 10 to Chaco. There will be 194 respirators distributed in this first stage, with others that will be sent to different parts of the country.

Given the small number of companies producing respirators, the national State made the decision to regulate and centralize its distribution with the aim of achieving greater equity among all the provinces based on the needs that each one has.

This was also handled during the health crisis that occurred in 2009 with the explosion of cases of people infected with the virus H1N1, which allowed a rational and equitable distribution of the antiviral, following the criteria of the WHO, which recommended the state administration of the stock.

In addition, they could be acquired outdoor respirators without any type of tariff, both for the public and private sectors.

“The President and all of us who work in this pandemic are making a huge effort every day to take care of the health of Argentines.“Stressed the minister and especially thanked” all who put the body so that resources get where they have to go. “

The patient had been diagnosed with the disease a week ago and was in intensive care and under mechanical respiratory assistance. According to the Municipality Health Secretariat He specified, the man returned to the country on March 14.

So far the Ministry of Health of the Nation reported that throughout the country the total number of cases of infected persons amounts to 690. Regarding confirmed persons, 56% are imported, 24.2% are close contacts of confirmed cases, and the rest are under epidemiological investigation.

Among other data, the portfolio commanded by Ginés González García specified that 41.5% are women and 58.5% are men, while the main age groups affected by the registered cases correspond to people between 20 and 59 years of age, being from 30 to 39 years the most affected.