Not only the coronavirus, but also the management of the Pedro Sánchez government, is testing the strength of the Spanish economy during the most intense recession that Spain will face in decades. The last critical decision has been the imposition of a 14-day quarantine on all travelers landing in Spain, which in practice will discourage the arrival of the vast majority of foreign tourists in the coming months.

If the situation was already complicated by the confinement that exists in most European economies, the decision of the Executive will checkmate the summer season. Spain is risking this summer the arrival of 30 million visitors from other countries and income amounting to 30,000 million euros, the data that was recorded last year.

Endangering the tourism sector is very worrying, as it contributes 14.6% of the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generates 2.8 million jobs. Much of this wealth is generated in the summer season and tourists travel to Spain mainly by plane, so the decision to quarantine travelers will deal a definitive blow to the national economy, which may experience falls in GDP greater than 10% during this year, according to the scenarios handled by the main study services and international organizations.

The summer 2019 data, when nobody thought what was to come, they are illustrative of the losses that can be caused between July and September. Last year in the seventh month of the year 9.8 million visitors arrived (and 11,979 million were spent). In August 2019 the number of foreign travelers exceeded 10.1 million and they spent 11,764 million euros. Finally, in September 8.9 million people from other countries visited Spain and disbursed 9,705 million.

In other words, one of the most important sectors for the economy is in danger in the third quarter, when the Government already predicts that the economic recovery will return according to its public statements.

That the decision of the Executive to impose a tourist quarantine is now wrong, has been revealed by numerous voices in recent days. For example, José Luis Zoreda, from EXCELTUR, who remarked to OKDIARIO that “despite the fact that this measure is lifted when the alarm state ends, will influence the decision of many foreign travelers to come to Spain facing the summer months ».

But not only entrepreneurs. But also Brussels. The European Commission sees no need to recommend generalized quarantines for Europeans traveling from one Member State to another because it assumes that the corridors that are opened will be between regions and countries with similar health and protection situations. Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, asked about the quarantine that Spain will require travelers to arrive in the country from May 15, said that with similar levels of contagion and the strengthened capacity of their health systems, as recommended by Brussels, then “There would be no need to have quarantines.”

In fact, Sánchez’s measure to establish a quarantine in tourist trips occurs more than one month after other countries established it, at the beginning of the pandemic. It should not be forgotten that in the first days of the pandemic, in which the number of patients shot up in the country, when a traveler landed in Italy they performed temperature control but in Spain, they could cross the border at the airport without any control. .

For more signs, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has returned the measure to Pedro Sánchez, implementing a similar quarantine for the Spaniards who enter its borders.