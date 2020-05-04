After the rejection of the three groups of creditors to the restructuring offer presented weeks ago, the government was “disappointed” and confirmed that Argentina “cannot pay more”.

“The Government of Argentina has reviewed and is disappointed with the statement of today by three groups of creditors. Much can change over the course of a week. We hope that our creditors will recognize that, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Argentina cannot pay more, “says the brief press release that the economic portfolio has just sent.

In addition, he adds: “We have published our debt sustainability analysis and it is aligned with that of the International Monetary Fund. If bondholders take a different approach that meets those limitations, they should present a specific proposal. The Argentine Government remains willing to listen and try to find a common denominator. But any proposal must first pass the test of common sense“

The three main bondholder groups published a joint statement over the weekend in which they insisted with their rejection of the exchange offer. carried out by the Government, which each had already done individually. “The Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders, the Argentine Creditors Committee and the Ad Hoc Group of Exchange Bondholders of Argentina they collectively represent a broad and diverse spectrum of Argentine sovereign bondholders. Each group has already publicly rejected the commercial terms proposed by Argentina for the restructuring of its external debt, “they said in a joint statement.

They raised that they cannot support the exchange offer recently announced by the Argentine government and that they will not deliver their bonds because, among other reasons, “The terms require that Argentine bondholders suffer disproportionate losses that are neither justified nor necessary.” “However, each of the three groups of bondholders is prepared to discuss constructively with Argentina when its government is ready to do so, with the common goal of finding a viable solution to the Republic’s current financial challenges,” they noted. in the joint statement.