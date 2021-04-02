The Government rules out starting the new season with full normality

03/21/2021 at 1:11 PM CET

EFE

The Catalan Government rules out that the new sports season begins “with full normality”, although according to Gerard Figueras, General Secretary of Sport of the Generalitat, spectators could return, although in small numbers (1,000), in the European basketball matches that this Friday Barça and Joventut will play.

This was confirmed in a statement to RAC 1, where Figueras He referred to the Barça-Alba Berlin, Euroleague, and Joventut-Virtus Bologna matches, of Eurocopa.

“It would not be understood that in some communities international competitions have been held and in others not. There have been in the Canary Islands and in a Unicaja game in Malaga. We would be talking about a thousand people. basketball and soccer, “he commented.

Said early next season it would return “to a certain normality”, although in no case would it be one hundred percent. “There will be a capacity a little larger than we have today,” he insisted.

Figueras recalled that today Sunday is “a first litmus test, which is also a test of confidence” , after PROCICAT (Catalan Civil Protection Plan) allows some competitions to have spectators in outdoor facilities.

For example, two Second B teams, Nàstic de Tarragona, who will play Espanyol B, and Barcelona B, who will face Cornellà, will already have a maximum of a thousand spectators in the stands.

The Catalan Sports Secretary has asked the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to return the public to the first and second football divisions and the ACN “as soon as possible”.