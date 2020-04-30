The rise in parallel exchange rates earned a place among the government’s main concerns on the financial front. So much so that from the economic Cabinet they are not leaving a strategy without trying to try to repudiate it. After forcing the common funds to sell liquidated cash dollars and MEP dollars, The National Securities Commission (CNV) has now requested information from stock companies regarding who are the main buyers of parallel exchange rates. Although it is information that the market regulator can obtain on its own, the request for information indicates that the regulator has an eye on these operations.

The liquidated dollar lost almost $ 10 yesterday until closing at around $ 109.75 as a result of a regulation by the CNV itself that forced mutual funds with quotas in pesos to maintain 75% of their portfolios in assets denominated in local currency. The move pushes them to sell liquid dollars and dollarized assets for $ 940 million, according to private estimates. And the offer that arose through the regulatory route brought down that price.

The MEP dollar, another implicit quote on financial assets similar to that of liqui, also lost about $ 8 to hit $ 109.90 because of the new regulations.

But Beyond forcing an offer to make prices drop, the commission led by Adrián Cosentino also opted to increase the risk perception of those who buy dollars through those parallel prices that do not break any exchange or tax rule..

So since Tuesday that Stock companies receive requests to report the top 10 customers who buy dollars via MEP or with liquidation. And today, the day they have to report their clients’ data according to the deadline set by the regulator, they were looking for ways to avoid providing the information.

“If you send your clients to the front, you’re dead,” said a representative of a stock exchange company who preferred anonymity. “There are no cash settlement operations, in fact they are bond purchase and sale operations on which the CNV has all the information available and can process it,” he added.

The dissuasive measure has the potential to discourage companies and individuals who, in the face of exchange controls in the official market, seek to dollarize by alternative means given the weakness of the peso as a result of the massive monetary expansion led by the Central Bank in order to finance the greater expenses that the Treasury must face to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on economic activity.

However, the greater restrictions to markets that although they are parallel to the official one are not informal, they put a higher floor to the free, informal dollar. While the spot with liqui and the MEP fell around 10% in one day due to the new measures by the CNV, the blue dollar accompanied very timidly the downward trend.

The blue closed at $ 117 for sale on Wednesday, a cut of just $ 3 from its previous close.