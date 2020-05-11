Government added a clause The agreement reached last Thursday with the social agents to extend the ERTE until June 30, signed this Monday in Moncloa in a solemn and brief act taken by the Executive. The clause relax the ban companies to make layoffs in the six months after ERTE.

This clause indicates that “it will be valued” under the focus of “the specific characteristics of the different sectors and the applicable labor regulations »the possibility that dismissals can be made, with which the Government of PSOE and Podemos opens its hand to being able to dismiss. It is a small triumph for the employers, CEOE, but it is far from the pretensions of the businessmen who predict thousands of bankruptcies and bankruptcy if they make the staff adjustments more expensive – the Government forces them to be considered inadmissible during the six months following the ERTE-.

It is specified in the text that this six-month computation will start counting from the incorporation into the effective work of people affected by the ERTE, even when it is partial or only affects part of the workforce.

The employers have valued the agreement signed this Monday in Moncloa, which will be approved in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, but has asked to start immediately to negotiate the measures that each specific sector of activity will require from June 30, date until the one that has extended the validity of the ERTE due to force majeure.

In the agreement closed on Thursday night, the CEOE has already told the Government and the unions that this six-month safeguard was not taken into account for companies that were at risk of bankruptcy. Now one more step in the direction required by businessmen is added, but it is still the Government who will decide whether or not a company can dismiss in the six months after ERTE.