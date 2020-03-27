Not even in his worst nightmares the president Alberto Fernández imagined, when referring to his experience in managing Nestor Kirchner, that shortly after his mandate had come he would have to resort to the crisis measures manual that was in force when he had to assume his predecessor, Eduardo Duhalde, in the middle of one of the most complex economic periods of the Argentine economy. But the reality of the coronavirus pandemic prevailed and, to the unpublished measures of obligatory isolation and its consequences, economic decisions are added every day to mitigate the impact in different sectors. Many of these decisions refer to measures that remained in the repertoire of those years.

The suspension of evictions, the freezing of the value of rents, the prohibition of cuts for non-payment of public services, the lack of adjustment of the installments of mortgage loans, are the instruments chosen these days that most resemble the initiatives implemented at that time which, unlike today under the circumstances, were sanctioned by law and extended for a time.

All these measures, however, are now applied with a scalpel: in the fine print, the scope and beneficiaries are cut, in addition to the limitation in time. The prohibition on cutting off the supply of services, for example, is not generalized, but directed at vulnerable sectors. The same occurs with the impossibility of adjusting rents, which includes clarifying the deferral of that increase once the worst moment of the emergency is over. Of course, the experience of eighteen years ago indicates this, that these palliatives could be extended, already with the intervention of Congress.

In any case, new effects generated by the quarantine, such as the collapse of income for the public sector at all levels, and others dragging on in recent months, such as the renegotiation of debt, take the film back to 2002. In the First case, because it returns to fly over the specter of quasi-currencies issued by provincial governments without resources to pay salaries. In the second, because What was already posed as an almost lost battle with private debt creditors, at least in the first round, has now gone into the background and what is being postponed, or even canceled, is the battle itself.

The original plans of the Minister of Economy, Martín GuzmánUntil March 10, the day that marked the beginning of the historical collapse of the markets caused by the abrupt fall in the price of oil, they pointed out that creditors would have a first offer on the table in the last days of the month to restructure their holding of Argentine bonds. It was an extremely hostile first proposal that, discounted, would lengthen the negotiation times, risking a default.

Those terms, and presumably the conditions of that offer, were modified and the official intention now aims to present a proposal for the debt by the end of April. A gesture to the market more than true conviction in reaching an agreement on time. Immediately, Guzmán anticipated last Friday to creditors who will stop spending reserves to pay debt maturities.

The coronavirus hit is so profound for the Argentine economy – it is anticipated that only the days of standstill due to quarantine would deepen the recession by more than 1 point of GDP, bringing the fall closer to 3% per year – but so broad globally that it is uncertain, also for officials, the direction that negotiations could take in the coming months, in a new and unexpected context of international markets.

For now, in May the obligation to pay some USD 1,900 million to the Paris Club expires, a payment for which Guzmán had already been demanding a 9% annual interest deduction, agreed in 2014 by the former minister Axel Kicillof, today at the forefront of the greatest emergency as governor of the province of Buenos Aires.

The resolution of that payment, or the acceptance of the countries that make up that club, of digesting it, will surely set a possible tone to address the issue of debt, also with the Monetary Fund.

Paradoxically, it is on this front, that of the relationship with the IMF, in which the government of Alberto Fernández differs the most from the hard negotiation carried out by Kirchner and, formerly, former President Eduardo Duhalde. Far from the inflexible positions of the organism’s top in those times, today there is a coincidence of diagnosis and a much greater fluidity of dialogue. Presumably it also exists in Kristalina Georgieva, the director of the IMF, and in the team that handles the Argentine case, aware of the delicate social balance in which the pandemic will leave the Argentine economy. But, as with private creditors, that fight has not yet started.