12.3% of the health professionals infected with coronavirus returned to their posts without a single test from the Ministry of Health testing them to confirm that they were free of Covid-19. This is confirmed by a study carried out by the Research Unit in Care and Health Services (Investén-ISCIII), called ‘SANICOVI’, which aims to know the contagion factors among health personnel.

This study also shows that the toilets had a perception of “High availability” the most basic protective equipment against the coronavirus in the first weeks of the pandemic, such as surgical masks and FFP1 and gloves, as well as elemental hand hygiene resources: hydroalcoholic solution, soap and water.

However, the same professionals declared a “lack” of various elements of protection against the pandemic, especially of FPP2 / FPP3 masks, goggles and full PPE. This line would reflect that at the beginning of the pandemic there were health personnel “without a totally adequate level of protection.”

80.4% of the participants in this study remarked that they had established action procedures for the coronavirus. The health workers received objects of protection against the pandemic «always or frequently» such as FPP1 masks (57.3%), gloves (89.5%), soap (95%) or hydroalcoholic solution (91.5%). Regarding Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 50% of the health workers answered that “always or frequently” they had access to FPP2, FPP3 masks, disposable goggles and gowns.

75.7% of the tests to detect the coronavirus that were performed were by “The presence of symptoms”, according to the participants. Half of the respondents say that “studies to their contacts” were also carried out. 6.1% of those who performed the test required “hospital admission” and 0.4% “care in an intensive care unit”. The study has also highlighted the differences in the perception of availability of prevention and protection equipment between the hospital setting and Primary Care.

2,230 toilets surveyed

The study prepared by the Research Unit in Health Care and Services (Investén-ISCIII) interviewed 2,230 toilets between April 4 and 30 with sociodemographic, labor and epidemiological variables. Another barometer is currently being carried out that will last until the end of the pandemic. 76.4% of the respondents are women, the average age is 42.5 years and the groups that responded the most were nurses (48.3%) and doctors (29.6%).

The data are still preliminary and have some limitations in the collection and analysis of information, such as the variability of response by Autonomous Community, a not very high response rate and the bias itself that results from obtaining responses only from infected professionals.

All the health professionals who agreed to enter this study had to meet two criteria: be health personnel who had worked in centers where patients infected by SARS-CoV-2 were cared for and also be a confirmed case of COVID- 19. The study has been published in the journal ‘Clinical Nursing’.

The conclusions indicate as “possible factors related to contagion” the management of the chain of infections, the use and adequacy in the availability of protective equipment and the effectiveness in carrying out hand washing.

The study proposes some recommendations to deal with the pandemic such as “developing strategies to reinforce procedures for the prevention of occupational risks with respect to contagion”, improving the «Training in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for professionals» or “adapt the provision of appropriate protection measures”. Other suggestions are “improving the provision and dissemination of updated protocols”, “strengthening adherence to hand hygiene” and “adjusting workloads in the healthcare context”.

More than 51,000 infected

In our country there are more than 51,000 infected toilets by the coronavirus. The Socialist Ministry of Health Salvador Illa stopped giving data in this section since last May 18. Fernando Simón, Director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, announced at the press conference that day that the total number of infected health professionals was 51,090.

OKDIARIO revealed a month ago the protocols dictated by the Sánchez government for coronavirus-infected toilets: return to their jobs only 72 hours after fever or other symptoms associated with Covid-19 disappeared. This was established in the new protocol of the Ministry of Health, despite the doctors’ warnings about the possibility that a patient who had overcome the disease would continue to infect for days or even weeks afterward.