The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy wants to soon approve a new law regulating telework to guarantee that those workers who voluntarily accept this modality do not suffer a decrease in income or labor rights.

This is how it appears in the public consultation that the Ministry has published on its website as previous step for the elaboration of a normative project consisting of the modification and elaboration of the conditions to provide work for someone else remotely. Those interested in sending their contributions can do so until June 22.

Yolanda Díaz’s department wants to provide sufficient regulation that responds to various needs, balancing the use of these new ways for the provision of work for others and advantages for companies and working people, on the one hand, and a framework of rights that satisfy, among others, the principles on their “voluntary and reversible” character.

It also ensures that it is accurate ensure the principle of “equal treatment” in professional conditions, especially regarding remuneration, including compensation for expenses, promotion and professional training or the exercise of collective rights.

Maximum times

The new norm will also regulate the maximum working times and the minimum rest times, the flexible distribution of working time, as well as the preventive aspects basically related to physical and mental fatigue, the use of screens data visualization and isolation risks.

Although he admits that teleworking brings “notable advantages” such as better reconciliation of work, personal and family life, cost reduction in offices and cost savings in commuting or drop in absenteeism, Work states that it also has possible “drawbacks”, such as “techno-stress”, continuous hours, permanent digital connectivity, greater job isolation and transfer to the worker of costs of the productive activity without any compensation, among others.

For this reason, he believes it necessary to establish a new regulation that balances both aspects and that it provides “certainties” for workers and for companies. It also bets on introduce the precise elements to ensure that remote work and the use of digital devices and other forms of networking do not imply “a lack of protection or impairment of the rights to privacy”, without prejudice to the forms of business control that may be exercised in accordance with the requirements of the law.

Insufficient regulation

“The projected norm is necessary to develop and specify the legal provisions that allow guaranteeing a safe and sufficient legal regime on these forms of provision and organization of work for others,” stresses the department of Yolanda Díaz, who says that the current article 13 of the Workers Statute where it is regulated is “insufficient and obsolete”.

Lastly, Labor ensures that the real impact of teleworking has been increased “exponentially” due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has highlighted its “advantages and weaknesses”, as well as the need to address its regulation from a legal framework “of security, certainty and transparency”.