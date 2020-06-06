More than half of the Spanish, 52%, will be next Monday in the phase 3 of the de-escalation, which will be piloted by the autonomous governments. This stage opens the door to mobility between provinces and to leave the state of alarm before June 21, when the last and sixth extension ends.

The residents of Galicia, La Rioja, the Basque Country, Asturias, Cantabria, Extremadura, Murcia, Navarra, Balearic Islands, Andalusia, the Canary Islands, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Melilla and in the Catalan health areas of Alt Pirineu will enjoy this phase starting on Monday. i Aran, Terres de l’Ebre and Camp de Tarragona.

These 25 million Spaniards will be able to go out to take a walk or do sports without a time limitThey will also be able to meet in groups of up to 20 people and the restaurants will increase their capacity to 50%, as will the commerce or the museums and exhibition halls.

As agreed upon when the extension of the state of alarm is approved, it will be the autonomous governments that will pilot this third and last stage of the de-escalation, and among its prerogatives will be decide if mobility is allowed between your provinces, reports ..

The “confusion” of de-escalation

Likewise, “among its powers is to decide when the alarm state ends in your community and the new normality begins, “said the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who stressed that this decision should be taken whenever the epidemiological data advise it.

The director of the Center for Coordination of Emergencies and Health Alerts, Fernando Simón, explained that, in principle, the regional presidents “They will have to ask the minister” to end the state of alarm or, “at a minimum, inform” of your decision.

The so-called by the Government “new normality” will involve mobility between territories, a measure that the Lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, demands to advance with the support of the Cantabrian President, Emiliano Revilla, who this Friday has trusted that the transfers between Cantabria, the Basque Country and Asturias can afford “one week before” on June 21.

For his part, the President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has lamented the «great confusion»What about the powers that each Autonomous Community will have in phase 3 and has advanced its intention to allow mobility throughout Galicia from next Monday, if it depends solely on it. In the same way, the Junta de Andalucía, a community that is already entirely in the same phase.

Borders open on July 1

International mobility is also a decisive factor in the so-called “new normal”. Spain and Italy have asked the European Commission that the lifting of restrictions at Community borders it is done in a coordinated and non-discriminatory way between all the member states, based on “common, clear and transparent” epidemiological criteria.

Governments like Angela Merkel’s have advised against traveling to Spain, after the Government of Pedro Sánchez initially announce a two-week quarantine for tourists. In any case, the Spanish Government maintains the date of July 1 to open its borders safely, the spokesperson said, Maria Jesus Montero.

The rest of the country will enter phase 2 of the de-escalation on Monday. The Community of Madrid, Barcelona and its metropolitan area and all of Castilla y León will go on to phase 2 on Monday after receiving the approval of the health authorities. Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo will continue in phase 2, as will the Valencian Community.

Employment plummets

The move from Madrid and Barcelona to phase 2, scheduled for Monday, will help boost activity in its two Autonomous Communities, which, due to their weight in GDP, engines of the Spanish economy.

The Madrid Government calculates that the fall in regional GDP in 2020 could be 10%, with a loss of around 390,000 jobs, while that of Catalonia forecasts a fall of between 7.6% and 8.8% and a loss of between 226,800 and 261,800 jobs.