The Government proposes to maintain the mask and safety distances for the next academic year

Students in a school with a mask and a safety distance. (Photo: MediaNews Group via MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Masks and safety distance … one more course. The Government has proposed to the autonomous communities to maintain the main prevention measures against the coronavirus in educational centers for the next academic year, according to the document prepared by the Ministries of Education and Health sent this Thursday to the regional executives, to which it has had access El País.

In this way, children over six years of age must continue to wear a mask, form bubble groups or maintain interpersonal distance and the safety distance can be reduced from 1.5 to 1.2 meters inside the classroom. The centers will remain open throughout the course, ensuring dining room services, and there will be a person in charge of the aspects related to covid-19, who will be the interlocutor with the health services.

In the document Proposal of prevention, hygiene and health promotion measures against covid-19 for educational centers in the 2020-2021 academic year, it is stated that the measures implemented so far “have worked” and therefore, given that childhood vaccination is yet to be decided, will remain.

Likewise, “the classes, the dining room and the rest of the educational facilities will continue to be ventilated, if possible permanently, and at least at the beginning and end of the day, during recesses and between classes.” The entrances and exits to the classrooms will continue to be staggered, trying to avoid minimal contact between groups in the courtyard and hallways.

The plan includes “maximum presence for all levels and stages of the educational system at least in the new normal scenario, alert level 1 and 2”, the first below 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants and the second below 50 to 150.

