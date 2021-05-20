The Government proposes that Madrid and Galicia are the communities that welcome more minors than the 200 who will leave Ceuta

The Ministry of Social Rights proposes that the Community of Madrid and Galicia each take care of 20 of the 200 minors currently welcomed in Ceuta who will be transferred to the peninsula to alleviate the saturation of the centers of the autonomous city. The distribution method, agreed with the communities, takes into account criteria such as the population of each autonomy, their per capita income, their unemployment rate or the care pressure they have had in recent months due to the arrival of migrant minors.

The document sent by the Ministry of Social Rights to the communities excludes Melilla and the Canary Islands – in addition to, obviously, Ceuta- for being the territories with the most saturated reception services. In addition to Galicia and the Community of Madrid, the communities that would have the most minors would be Castilla y León (a total of 18), La Rioja (there would be 17) and Catalonia (with a total of 15).

At the opposite extreme Navarra would be located, the autonomy where the Government proposes to send a smaller number of children and adolescents: only six. Seven would go to the Region of Murcia and Cantabria, while the Basque Country would host eight and Aragon, nine. 33 minors would be transferred to centers in Asturias, the Balearic Islands and Extremadura (11 to each community), while the distribution foresees that Andalusia and the Valencian Community will host 13 minors each and Castilla-La Mancha, 14.

This listing, however, it is not mandatory, since the reception powers fall on the communities and it will be they who finally decide how many people are transferred to their centers. The Government has tried to agree on a distribution system with all the autonomies and some, such as Castilla y León, have already announced that they will assume it. But territories such as Andalusia have already objected this Wednesday to taking in more minors, even before knowing the specific figure.

More information shortly.