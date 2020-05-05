The Government continues to increase its public spending commitments and raising the number of Spaniards who will live from public coffers and not from your job. The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, It has advanced this Tuesday that the Minimum Life Income that Pablo Iglesias has promoted in the Council of Ministers can finally start collecting in June, since it will be approved and launched in May. It has also advanced that will eradicate almost all households in severe poverty, which has encrypted 20%.

The Government opts for the following formula to end poverty in Spain: instead of betting on encouraging the private sector to create jobs and generate wealth, it prefers to give subsidies directly a around one million households, who will receive the money without having to do any job. The cost to the public coffers of this controversial measure has been advanced this Tuesday by José Luis Escrivá at a press conference in Moncloa: in a full year it will force the public coffers to pay 3,000 million euros.

During the control session to the Government in the plenary session of the Senate, Escrivá had stated shortly before that the minimum income «will be up and running in a few weeks and we will be able to deploy the service now, ”in response to the question asked by the ERC senator, Mirella Cortés. “It is a very important minimum income and it will be launched in May and from there you can request and start making payments as early as June,” Efe reported.

Escrivá, who has guaranteed that it will be complementary and subsidiary benefit to the different autonomous minimum incomes -like income for the citizens of Catalonia-, and has assured that it will eradicate extreme poverty. “It is unquestionable that it will be so,” he said.

He recalled that the design of income has been done taking into account different types of households to make it more effective, taking into account households with or without children and with an additional complement if they are single-parent households. Escrivá has estimated that the Minimum Vital Income will cover 50% of households with children and with low resources.