The government It has prohibited sales and other commercial actions in physical stores that open after phase 1 of the de-escalation. The reason is that crowds in stores are avoided.

The Ministry of Health has published an order in the Official State Gazette (BOE) included in a chapter corresponding to tourism and nature activities that are restricted “commercial actions resulting from agglomerations”.

As stated in the second additional provision “establishments may not advertise or carry out commercial actions that may give rise to crowds of the public, both within the commercial establishment and in its vicinity”.

The Executive specified that this restriction “will not affect sales on sale, nor sales on offer or promotion made through the website” of each business.

“More uncertainty”

Anged, The employers ‘association that includes companies such as El Corte Inglés, Tendam, Media Markt or Ikea, among others, has indicated that this measure will generate “more uncertainty” in the sector, according to sources reported by the employers’ association, Europa Press reports. .

From Anged they reiterate that the priority of the large distribution is to guarantee the “security” of the stores and the “power to open”, since they remember that the opening of shops in Spain is slower than in the rest of Europe, since in France has already started to open all stores and in Italy it is scheduled for May 18.

The employers assure that they do not put the “slightest objection” to the prevention and hygiene measures in the establishments proposed by the Ministry of Health to “guarantee a safe purchase”, although they consider that all stores that can meet these requirements must be able to open in Phase 1.

Anged has reminded the government that keeping its stores open until May 25 puts 5,000 jobs at risk, since sales in some business categories may fall between 25% and 50% this year.

With the exception of food, the rest of the companies associated with the employers have been with the stores closed for two months due to the state of alarm, with nearly 100,000 employees in a situation of Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTE) and some problems operating and liquidity “very severe”.