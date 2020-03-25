In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed six lives in the country, the Government continues to advance with measures to alleviate the economic, health and social consequences of Covid-19. In this sense, two Decrees of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) were published: one to prevent cuts in services such as gas, electricity, water, fixed and mobile telephony, Internet and cable television for 180 days, and another to suspend fines and debarment of bank accounts for bad checks until 30 April.

The latter also authorized companies that have pension debt to receive credits.

We must not lose sight of the fact that the President of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce, assured this Tuesday that the monetary authority is evaluating reactivating check clearing before March 31 to avoid breaks in the payment chain.

The suspension in the accreditation of checks until April 1 had been ordered by the Central on Friday, but the companies’ need for liquidity to pay salaries and other expenses forced the measure to be revalued.

“We are reviewing that rule and seeing how the payment chain would react. We have cross requests to activate the clearing before April 1st ”, Pesce assured in dialogue with Radio with you.

In this regard, he said that they work with the national government to reactivate it “in advance” since the banks will have released some $ 350,000 million for financing for SMEs at a rate of 24% and that “they would have resources to assist their clients if any mismatch between the payment and collection of checks ”.

These credits could be used for the payment of wages, for example, but another alternative is for banks to extend the amounts to turn overdrawn at a reasonable interest rate.So if a company does not receive payments, it can use the overdraft to pay its most urgent obligations.

The end of the month is coming and companies must comply with an infinite number of obligations, from the payment of salaries to services and taxes, so in the last hours the UIA and other business chambers are intensifying efforts with the Government so that between Today and Friday this situation can be resolved.

“The main issue is bank clearing; There are checks that accumulate and there are many companies that have to deposit checks or cash in order to pay, from wages to other obligations. A lot of cash is still circulating in Argentina, with almost 40% of the economy in black, “said a member of the manufacturing plant.

Suspension of outages for 180 days

As anticipated last Friday Infobae, President Alberto Fernández signed a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) to prevent cuts in basic services such as gas, electricity, water, fixed and mobile telephony, Internet and cable television for non-payment for 180 days.

In the midst of the public health emergency established in relation to the coronavirus and the disease caused by Covid-19, the Government ordered from this midnight the temporary suspension of the cut in the supply of services that are central to the development of the daily life, but especially in the current state of social isolation, preventive and compulsory, such as the supply of electricity, running water, natural gas from the network, fixed and mobile telephony, Internet and cable television, by radio or satellite link, among others.

All users with a notice of a cut in progress will also be included in the measure.

The measure was developed in recent days at the small table meeting in the Quinta de Olivos. During the discussion, not only was the memory of 2002 when similar measures were taken in the midst of the country’s biggest economic crisis, but also some more recent Supreme Court decisions in the time when the magistrates established ideas in which it appears that access to basic services is “an elementary right”. Right that would be enhanced in the midst of an isolation process like the one that is taking place in Argentina today.

In some provinces where the companies are local, they have been progressing along this line. For example, the administration of Gerardo Morales in Jujuy In the face of the coronavirus health and epidemiological emergency, he instructed the energy concessionaire, Ejesa, to extend the expiration dates of the electric bills and to refrain from making cuts due to non-payment of overdue bills.

While in the province of Mendoza, meanwhile, the legislature is discussing a similar project that seeks to avoid cuts both in vulnerable sectors of society and in different sectors of provincial production.

Suspension of bank account closings

Among the recitals of the second DNU, it was recalled “that the spread of cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 has led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the existence of a pandemic and that they were adopted in the Argentine Republic and in other states. , measures to mitigate its extension and health impact“

In this way, it was established: “Suspend until April 30, 2020, inclusive, the obligation to proceed to the closure of bank accounts and to provide for the disqualification established in article 1 of Law No. 25,730, as well as the application of the fines provided for in said norm ”.

In turn, Article 2 also determined: “Suspend until April 30, 2020, inclusive, the obligation established in Article 12 of Law No. 14,499, regarding that credit institutions require employers, prior to granting credit, a proof or affidavit that they do not owe any amount for contributions and / or contributions, or that, having accepted a moratorium, they are up to date in complying with it ”.