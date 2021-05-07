“The government pressured to punish me”

05/07/2021 at 12:22 CEST

The theme of Juan Cala about his possible racist insult towards Mouctar Diakhaby continues to talk. On this occasion, the central Cadiz has stated that the government He pressed for punishment after the accusations of racism he experienced, something that has not been proven to have happened.

The Lebrijano defender reflected in an interview with The world about the days he lived a month ago and especially what loomed over his figure after Diakhaby accused him of calling him “shitty nigger”, which he denies again by emphasizing that he did not even address him.

Cala, who ended his season with a knee injury, blamed the incident on “Diakhaby is a puppet in the hands of Murthy, who wants to cover up mismanagement with something that hasn’t happened”. In addition, he remembers that they did not let him enter the Valencia dressing room and that already in the field he sensed that “he was going to get mixed up” due to the attitudes he saw in the che team and that later “they criticized to win a handful of votes”.

“Others do it to gain followers on social networks and they don’t give a damn about the reality of the facts”Cala asserted. Not only does he have pressure from the Government to sanction him, but he also assures that they have submitted a letter to the Federation so that it was, but “they have not had the dignity to apologize when it has been shown that this is not true.”

In reference to Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero, “just as they tweeted on the day of the events, they could have tweeted when it was proven not true”, he indicated wondering “In whose hands the hell are we“and” how can a government ask for justice if they are not just. “

He denied that there is racism in Spanish football because it consists in the fact that “a black man does not have the same rights as a white man” and that “equal rights is what really matters: I insist, racism is something very serious to play with him, “he said.

Cala lives these days in his hospitality business in Lebrija and reflects on what a sanction of two to five years would have entailed without playing football for something that, he reiterates, did not happen, as corroborated by the body expertise in the Federation report , “in which it is shown that it is no longer that I told him one thing or another, it is that I did not even address him”, he emphasized.

Proud of the support he has received, he reiterated that he will defend his honor “until the end” for his daughters, for defending his image and for his family.