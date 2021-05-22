The Government presents a new proposal for the cessation of activity that divides the self-employed

The Government has sent this Friday a new proposal to extend the extraordinary benefit for cessation of activity until September 30 that has divided the organizations of the self-employed. While ATA sees it as “unacceptable”, UPTA believes that the Executive’s initiative is “very positive” and has given its approval. For current recipients, this aid remains the same and with the same conditions.

Sources from the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA) indicate that They have transferred their refusal to this proposal Because all the conditions regarding the benefit in force until the end of the month change.

The new proposal on the cessation of activity that the Government has sent us is once again unacceptable, this is not an extension of the current

We will continue talking and dialoguing throughout the weekend

It is not so difficult to extend RD 2/2021 and help the self-employed who need it – Lorenzo Amor (@lorenzoamor_ata) May 21, 2021

They have also questioned whether the Executive would able to leave a worker in ERTE without charging it because they do not have a sufficient contribution period and they have affirmed that this is what will happen from now on.

For its part, UPTA has valued very positively the reconsideration of the Ministry of return to the path of protection of all the self-employed who need it and it has celebrated that self-employed workers who do not have a benefit period are opened a new way of extraordinary benefit for which they will receive 50% of the contribution base and the fee waiver until September, provided that they prove losses of more than 75%.

He also sees positive that, thanks to the negotiations held, it has been agreed that the self-employed who have to close their business due to administrative restrictions put in place to face the pandemic they are going to charge 70% of the base, compared to 50% today.

In addition, also as a novelty, the self-employed who join normalcy will have a bonus to the Social Security quota until September. This will be 90% of the contributions corresponding to June, 75% of those of July, 50% of those of August and 25% of those of September.

Last proposal

According to the latest proposal sent to the self-employed organizations, the benefit for cessation of activity compatible with self-employment will be available from June 1, 2021 for the self-employed who, as of May 31, were receiving said aid and have not exhausted the established periods.

Thus, they will be able to continue receiving it until September 30, “provided that, during the second and third quarters of this year, meet the requirements in this precept “.

To calculate the income reduction, the registration period in the second semester of 2019 will be taken into account and it will be compared with the proportional part of the income obtained in the second and third quarters of this year in the same proportion.

In addition, access to the benefit will require proof in the second and third quarters of 2021 a reduction of more than 50% of the returns recorded in the same period of 2019, as well as not having obtained net returns higher than 6,650 euros in 2021.

The self-employed who on May 31 had been receiving the benefit “may only be entitled to this if they had not consumed on that date the entire planned period in the General Law of Social Security “.

The taxable net income from self-employment and income from work for others may not exceed 2.2 times the SMI.

In determining this computation, income from paid employment will not exceed 1.25 times the amount of the SMI. In addition, the amount of the benefit it will be 50% of the minimum contribution base that corresponds to him depending on the activity.

Also extension of the extraordinary benefit

In addition, a extraordinary benefit due to cessation of activity for the self-employed who carry out the activity already on May 31, 2021, were already receiving it and cannot cause the right to ordinary aid.

This group will be able to access this extraordinary benefit provided that is registered and up to date with the payment of contributions, does not have net returns in the second and third quarters of 2021 higher than 4,275 euros and accredits an income lower than 75% of those in that period of 2019. The amount will be 50% of the minimum base.

The perception of the benefit will be incompatible with a remuneration for the development of an employee’s job, with the performance of another activity on their own account, with the receipt of income from a company and with the collection of a Social Security benefit, except that which the beneficiary has been receiving for being compatible with the performance of the work that it developed.

Regarding the extraordinary benefit, the document states that, as of June 1, the self-employed who are forced to suspend their activity as a result of the approval of measures to contain COVID or maintain for the same reasons the suspension of their activity started prior to the indicated date, will be entitled to a financial benefit.

Provision for seasonal freelancers

The text also includes the extraordinary benefit of cessation of activity for the seasonal self-employed. To access it, you must prove that you have been registered for a minimum of four months and a maximum of six throughout the years 2018 and 2019. The self-employed will be considered to have developed a single job in that period as long as the registration does not exceed 120 days throughout these years.

They must not have been registered as an employed person in the corresponding Social Security regime for more than 60 days during the second and third quarters of the year 2021 and they must not have taxable net income that exceeds 6,650 euros during the second that time.

The amount of the benefit will be equivalent to 50% of the minimum contribution base corresponding to the activity performed (in the previous proposal to this, the amount was 70% of the base).

The extraordinary benefit for cessation of activity regulated in this article may begin to accrue with effect from June 1, 2021 and will have a maximum duration of four months, provided that the request is submitted within the first 21 calendar days of June.

Otherwise, the effects are fixed on the first day of the month following the presentation of the application and its duration. may not exceed September 30, 2021.