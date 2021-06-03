The Government prepares a supplement of 50 euros per child for the Minimum Living Income

The Minister of Social Security and Inclusion, José Luis Escrivá (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, explained this Thursday that his department prepares a supplement to the Minimum Living Income (IMV) of about 50 euros per child. According to the forecasts of his team, around 500,000 children will benefit from this increase in aid.

During his visit to a ‘Save de Children’ center in the Vallecas neighborhood of Madrid, Escrivá has previously indicated to the media that the Government wants to “take advantage of” the process of processing the IMV as law, which is currently in Congress, to “make various adjustments to the standard.” The holder of Social Security has described this complement as the “most important” of these measures.

José Luis Escrivá explained that it is an initiative that had already been proposed in the past and that its objective is for this benefit to be applied “beyond severe poverty” and also benefit minors “in a situation of moderate poverty”.

The figure could vary

Although he has acknowledged that the amount could be around 50 euros, he explained that they are still “calibrating” this figure, as well as “how far” this benefit is going to go “in terms of income and assets” of the families. You are also doing the calculations for the beneficiaries. Asked in this regard, the head of Inclusion has spoken that “it could come in the short term.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

What is proposed by those who oppose the minimum vital income

Escrivá proposes checks of 11,000 euros or a 4% increase for those who retire later

The Government approves the extension of the ERTE until September 30

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.