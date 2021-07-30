The Government points to sexist violence in the death of a burned woman in Barcelona

A Mossos patrol car, in a file photo (Photo: Sean Gallup via .)

The Catalan Government has pointed to an alleged case of sexist violence in the crime of Sant Vicenç de Castellet (Barcelona), where the Mossos are investigating the death of a woman, found burned and still unidentified, and of a man, who supposedly had suicide

The Mossos d’Esquadra have initiated an investigation into the death of a woman and a man in that Barcelona town, who have been found with burns in a place where a two-year-old girl was also found. been assisted by the health services. At the moment all the hypotheses are open, but the possibility that it was a case of sexist violence has gained strength.

The forces of order have received, shortly after three in the morning of this Friday, the warning of a fire in a scrub area of ​​Sant Vicenç de Castellet. Upon arriving at the scene, the agents have located a vehicle with a man and a small girl inside.

When the members of the Emergency Medical System (SEM) arrived, they certified the death of the driver, who according to the sources consulted could have committed suicide with the vehicle’s seat belt, although all the hypotheses remain open. The man had burns. The SEM troops have also given assistance to the minor, who had some injuries and burns.

The deceased man is a resident of Terrassa (Barcelona), as announced in a statement by the City Council of this town, which has convened the Femicide Table for this alleged sexist crime.

The Egarense consistory maintains in its statement that the deceased woman is also a neighbor of Terrassa, although the Mossos have not yet been able to identify her because the body is calcined.

The 016 leaves no trace on the bill and attends to all victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages, as does the email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es

