The Government plans to restrict the activity of VTCs

A client travels in a VTC vehicle of the Cabify firm in Madrid (Photo: Eduardo Parra / Europa Press via .)

The Government is considering giving a swerve to suddenly change the course it had taken with respect to the VTC (Concerted Transport Vehicle) regulations, the technical way of addressing the activity of companies such as Uber and Cabify. If in the past it had left decisions on this matter in the hands of the autonomous communities, as El País has learned, the Executive plans to create a national rule that would limit this type of firms.

This is a measure that would introduce restrictions on the activity of VTCs and that would serve as protection for some of the limitations in force in Catalonia, Valencia, Aragón or Euskadi. In general terms, the door would be opened to new regional restrictions being implemented, but with a focus on sanctioning the irregular activity of this type of vehicle.

In amendment format

According to El País, to create this national framework, the creation of a new law is not being planned. Instead, the government is considering introducing it in a bill that is being processed in the Senate. It seeks to incorporate it into the “draft Law that modifies Law 16/1987, of July 30, on Land Transport Management (LOTT), in terms of infractions to combat late payment in the field of freight transport highway”.

It would try to amend section 39 to article 140 of the LOTT to consider as a “very serious violation” to different practices of the VTC.

What would be penalized?

Among the following actions that could be sanctioned by the new law, is the start of a service and the collection of clients without the clients having pre-contracted the service. This is a point of special relevance, since the main limitations made have …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.