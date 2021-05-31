The Government plans to reform the crime of sedition to shield pardons

Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo in Congress (Photo: Pablo Blázquez Domínguez / Getty Images)

The Ministry of Justice has spent months preparing a reform of the crime of sedition that lowers the penalties, currently between 8 and 15 years in prison. The Government of Spain intends to give the green light to this modification of the Penal Code in the coming weeks, taking it to a Council of Ministers. The objective is to be able to reinforce the legal argument before the possible pardons that would be granted to the prisoners of the ‘procés’. This is collected by information published by El País, in which it cites Executive sources.

The government’s pretext corresponds to the fact that the current penalties are excessive. This modification comes after the Supreme Court ruled against pardoning the 12 political leaders convicted in 2019 for holding the independence referendum on October 1.

This reform had already been announced by the Executive before the pandemic and, according to the newspaper, it is already prepared for processing in Congress. If approved, it would make it difficult for the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court to annul said measure of grace. In this sense, El País maintains that the Government already has sufficient support to carry it out, a process that would take place before granting pardons.

As has happened with the pardons, when the Government announced that it was on the table to lower the penalties for the crime of sedition, there was also a great controversy. The reason is that this reform was understood as a way to correct the Supreme Court ruling.

The crimes of the ‘procés’ prisoners

The Supreme Court condemned for sedition in October 2019 9 of the 12 leaders involved in the ‘procés’ independent …

