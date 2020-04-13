The government plans to present the day after tomorrow the offer for creditors with Argentine debt issued under foreign law.

Official sources confirmed to Infobae that the proposal will be launched within 48 hours and that they believe that the acceptance rate may be acceptable.

The economic team worked all weekend to complete this offer, which will be reviewed by the president tomorrow, Alberto Fernández and whose details were not yet known.

Anyway, the source indicated that the difference with the bondholders lies in 6 percent of the net present value (NPV). Such divergence may or may not be settled in the coming days, the official acknowledged.

In this regard, yesterday in a report with the newspaper Perfil, Fernández said that “the negotiation is going well. In the next few days we will make the offer ”.

On the scope of the proposal, he said: “I do not like to lie, nor do I like to lie to creditors. What we are going to sign is something that we can accomplish as a government and as a country. I don’t want to commit to signing something unfulfilled. ”

He also clarified that, given the effect of the pandemic on the coronavirus, the “demands” that will be placed on creditors will be greater than before, when an offer was already withdrawn.

This will translate, said the President, or in more years of grace, or in a greater nominal reduction.

It should be remembered that, weeks ago, when presenting the guidelines of the proposal, the minister exhibited a document that reiterated that the Argentine debt must be sustainable and, therefore, requires a reduction in coupons, a significant grace period and a possible take away from capital. Ultimately, the intention is that the liabilities issued under foreign law begin to be paid in the next government. And while some creditors may accept a grace period, they want to receive at least the partial payment of interest in the meantime.

Also, Guzmán said that the possibility of including a coupon linked to GDP or another contingent instrument was being evaluated., that eventually compensates the proposed cut. In this sense, the idea would be that, with or without a coupon, there is some instrument that allows, if the economy recovers faster than in the base scenario, the bondholders receive some type of compensation. Sources close to the negotiation clarified that it would not be an initial payment (upfront payment) like the one claimed by some creditors, but a tool that allows capitalizing part of the interest on the debt.