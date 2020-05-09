After more than two months since the outbreak of the pandemic in Spain, now, the Government is considering applying one of the measures that most countries of the world already apply to Spanish citizens. In this way the Executive will imitate France, Germany or China quarantining tourists who visit our country, whether for work or leisure reasons

Moncloa sources consulted by OKDIARIO point out that «Spain will have to regulate the conditions to welcome the people who come». With more than 226,000 people infected and 36,000 dead, and the aeronautical sector practically paralyzed, the Ministry of Health now believes it necessary to control people arriving from third countries.

Throughout the last weeks, with the Spanish air borders open, although with flight limitations due to the cancellation by the companies themselves, thousands of foreigners have entered our country without any security measure. Today, in Spanish airports, neither the symptoms nor the temperature of travelers are controlled.

Spain, at the level of protection for airport mobility, is one of the countries with the most lax measures. If France, Germany or China impose a mandatory quarantine, other countries in a similar situation like ours, such as Italy, check the temperature at all their airports for travelers who want to enter their territory with thermal cameras. If the passenger has a fever or Covid-19 symptoms, they are denied entry.

From the Executive they assure that this measure that they are studying to apply in the coming weeks aims to protect the health of tourists who want to visit our country and the protection of nationals. And is that mobility is one of the main transmission vectors of the pandemic. Although with the confinement the measures in Spain are very restricted, by means of scales, an infected person from Wuhan or the United States could get to enter our country.

Since the start of the pandemic, the only measure Spain has taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among countries was the restriction of flights with Italy. For a few days, as in the entire national transport network, it is also mandatory to wear a mask to board the plane. Moncloa considers that “it is important to take coordinated measures at the European level” but warns that, if not “if not we will have to apply them unilaterally”.