The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food,Luis Planas, has reiterated the Government’s intention to extend the extraordinary measures of the royal decree to make agricultural employment more flexible due to the coronavirus crisis until September 30 to guarantee production for agricultural seasons.

“I confirm that I intend that if necessary, which I believe will be, extend the measures of the royal decree until September 30 for greater peace of mind for the entire sector,” Planas said during his appearance at theAgriculture Commissionin the Congress of Deputies.

The head of Agriculture has also advanced that, as of April 30, all the necessary jobs have been filled for the campaigns that are active. “According to the verifications carried out by the Ministry and themeetings with the autonomous communitiesas of April 30 to the satisfaction of everyone and the campaigns, there were no jobs or activities not covered, “he explained.

Planas has transferred to the deputies in Congress the“central role”which has had the entire food chain and the agri-food sector as “a central pillar” during the Covid-19 crisis, where the primary sector has given “an exemplary response”.

The minister has addressed all the measures adopted by the Government to alleviate the serious impacts that the agri-food industry has encountered in these months due to the pandemic, exacerbated in many agrarian sectors by the closure of the canal.Horecaand due to the displacement limitations caused by the current alarm state.

Sheep and goat sector

In this way, Planas has tackled the complicated situation that the sheep and goat sector is going through, which has suffered an increase in the stock and a sharp drop inprices.

The head of Agriculture has indicated that his Department has promoted in these weeks the export of these products to third countries such asSaudi Arabia,where 100,000 lambs have been exported, to North Africa, to the Emirates or Kuwait.

“It is very important to give a commercial outlet tolamb“He has indicated, while reminding that support measures have been articulated after approving this week the Council of Ministers a package of aid to the sector worth 10 million euros.

With respect tofishing sector, also greatly impacted by the health crisis, Planas stressed that the fleet “works with great difficulty”, to which the fall in prices and consumption has been added, also affected by the closure of bars, restaurants and hotels, although He congratulated that Spanish families “have winked” at the sector “with a step forward” in the consumption of fish in recent weeks.

“Insufficient” Brussels measures

On the other hand, Planas considers that the package of measures announced by theEuropean ComissionTo support the agri-food sector to alleviate the effects of the crisis caused by the coronavirus is “a positive step forward, but insufficient.”

“This is how I will defend it next Wednesday in theCouncil of Ministers of Agricultureof the EU. I think it is positive because the measures are correct, but if we want effective action in this crisis, we have to activate funds and in particular the extraordinary crisis fund, which is there, and should be used, “he stressed.

The holder of Agriculture trusts that the nexttransposition of the community directiveon unfair trade practices it will allow for a “greater rebalancing” in the food chain and will give “more weight” to farmers and ranchers in their negotiating capacity.

On the other hand, Planas considers that the futureCommon Agricultural Policy (CAP)for the period 2021-2027 it will be “fundamental” and claims that Spain has the same funds as in the previous period.

“The CAP is fundamental for our future, it is from the point of view of economic sustainability, because we need profitable farms; at the social level, with the incorporation of young people as a reality and digitization, those related toenvironmental sustainability“he stressed.

