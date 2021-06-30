The Government plans to approve the PERTE for electromobility before the holidays

.

Regarding the battery factory, he hopes to announce its location soon, which will be “the best for the project to be developed”

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has advanced that the Council of Ministers plans to approve before the holidays the PERTE of the electric vehicle, which place Spain “at the forefront” of electromobility in Europe. Initially, it was planned to carry it out today, but it will be postponed until July.

The minister has thus referred to the first strategic project for economic recovery and transformation (PERTE) identified by the Government, the vehicle with which she wants to obtain financing from the economic recovery funds of the European Union and that It must first be approved by the Council of Ministers and then go to the European Commission for its final validation.

He stressed that Spain wants to lead electromobility and has the actors, resources – thanks to European funds – and “ambition” for this. As for the electric battery factory, he has also hoped to be able to announce its location soon, which will be, he said, “the best for the project to develop.”

Maroto has also referred to the projects that are still being analyzed in the reindustrialization table to provide an alternative for the future to the Nissan plants in Barcelona. “We are making progress in the identification and I hope that soon we will be able to present that project or the projects that are going to involve a reindustrialization of a plant that is strategic and that for us also undoubtedly represents a turning point in order to continue an industrial project in the automotive sector, “he said. “In that we are committed and advancing in the definitive solution,” he added and recalled that “there are still a few months of work left” and that the priority is to “maintain jobs” and industrial capacities around the automotive sector

