The Government plans that all motorways be paid in 2024

An average toll of 4 cents / km will be equivalent to paying, from Madrid, 9 euros to go to Burgos, 12 to Zaragoza, 14 to Valencia, 15 to Cordoba, 16 to Badajoz or 22 euros to La Corua.

The Government considers 2024 as the date on which the implementation of the system of payment for use on the State highway network, in response to the two principles on which the use of roads will be based from that moment on: “whoever pollutes pays” and “whoever uses pays”.

Until then, the Executive plans to carry out a campaign of “awareness and sensitization” on carriers and the population regarding the need to implement this measure, as stated in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels. Based on international experience, the Executive believes that the minimum time required to develop the regulatory instruments and create the precise structure to implement a pay-per-use system at the national level is between two and three years.

However, the Government insists that seek social and political agreement to implement this measure, consulting with professional transporters, as well as with the autonomous communities and other administrations to determine the willingness of all to incorporate tolls on the roads under their ownership. Regarding trucks and other heavy vehicles authorized to transport goods by road, the text clarifies that The Administration will promote the necessary regulatory conditions so that the cost of the toll is assumed by the shippers, thus encouraging the search for transport sustainability and efficiency.

In this sense, the Government hides itself in various elements to justify this measure, being the minorization of greenhouse gas emissions, the impact of the road on the environment and the efficiency of transport, some of them.

However, the main reason is the large deficit that drags the maintenance of roads. “With a state network that exceeds 26,466 kilometers extension, of which about 12,000 are high-capacity roads, which means that we have the largest in Europe, the costs of conservation are increasing and it is not possible that they are assumed directly by the budgetary resources, “the text states. The Government also clarifies that the system could be “scalable and progressive”, that is to say, that it is initially charged only in the high capacity network (highways) and that it is progressively extended to other networks, opening the door so that any road can be a toll road.

This progressivity in the application of the measure responds to the expected rejection to cause in the population. Therefore, he defends that they will be determined rates “affordable but guaranteeing financing”.

From the Association of Infrastructure Conservation and Exploitation Companies (Acex) they defend that a toll of between 3 and 5 cents on average would be enough to end the deficit of 8,000 million that already accumulates the conservation of the roads.

So it is in Europe

Following the guidelines set out by Europe in the framework of the last great financial crisis, Portugal introduced tolls throughout its high-capacity network, not only for heavy vehicles, as required by Brussels, but for all of them, including light ones, that is, to all citizens.

In Spain, far from introducing tolls, policies have gone in the opposite direction, in not renewing concessions that were coming to an end, which has made it possible to free several highways from tolls that are now free.

Besides in Portugal, in France and Italy, pay per use is a premium, while in Germany all motorways are free. The implementation of an average toll in Spain of 4 cents per kilometer will entail a payment of 9 euros to go from Madrid to Burgos, 12 euros to travel between the capital and Zaragoza, about 14 euros to go to Valencia, 15 to Cordoba, 16 euros to Badajoz or 22 euros to La Corua.

