The Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, through the Secretary of State for Energy, has established in 108 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent the average value of emissions from electric vehicles (including motorcycles) in relation to with the electricity consumed.

This data represents, according to the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Vehicles (Aedive), that an average electric vehicle, with an electricity consumption of about 15 kilowatts per hour (kW / h), would generate emissions of 58 grams of CO2 for each kilometer it travels if emissions are taken into account during the production of said electricity.

The Secretary of State for Energy has thus established the national average values ​​of the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions during the life cycle in relation to the electricity consumed by motorcycles and electric vehicles, as determined by the Royal Decree 235/2018, of April 27 and as stated in the Official State Gazette (BOE) this Thursday.

In order to carry out this calculation, the data from the European Commission’s Joint Research Center, which indicate that the average intensity of carbon emissions from the Low-voltage electricity consumed for Spain in 2015 was 402 gCO2eq / kWh.

However, when applying an improvement factor to update said value, a national average emission intensity figure is obtained for said vehicles of 388 gCO2eq / kWh, to which a conversion factor of 3.6 MJ / kWh is applied, according to the Well-to-Wheels Report, published by the Joint Research Center of the European Commission.

From Aedive they assure that these values ​​determined by Ecological Transition are related only to the energy consumed by the vehicle and that these “have nothing to do” with the WLTP cycle, in which the emissions of an electric car are zero.