The Government pardons Mireia Torremocha, participant of ‘Women and men and vice versa’, convicted of an attack

Mireia Torremocha, ex-clerk of Women and men and vice versa, has been one of the five people who have been granted clemency by the government, as reflected this Wednesday in the Official State Gazette.

The young was sentenced in 2016 to three years in prison for a crime of injury with deformity for assaulting another woman during an altercation at a nightclub in Barcelona in 2014.

In addition, the sentence also collected compensation for his victim, a model, whom attacked with a crystal goblet on his face, of more than 43,000 euros and the obligation to pay for all necessary cosmetic operations in the following five years.

The text of the BOE reflects that she has been pardoned after having “considered the reports of the sentencing court and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, estimating that, taking into account the circumstances of the convicted person and according to the information in the aforementioned file, reasons of justice and equity concur, at the proposal of the Minister of Justice, and after deliberation by the Council of Ministers at its meeting on June 1, 2021 “.

“I come in commute Mireia Torremocha Alonso one year of the custodial sentence imposed by another one year fine, which will be paid in daily installments of two euros, the beginning and form of compliance will be determined by the sentencing court, on the condition that he does not commit a fraudulent crime again within three years from the publication of the royal decree “, concludes the text signed by Juan Carlos Campo Moreno, Minister of Justice.