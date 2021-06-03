The Government pardons a participant of ‘Women and men and vice versa’ convicted of an attack

Mireia Torremocha, in ‘Women and Men and Viceversa’. (Photo: MEDIASET)

A former contestant of the television reality show Women and men and vice versa, Mireia Torremocha, has been one of the five people to whom the Government has granted a pardon, as reflected this Wednesday by the Official State Gazette.

According to Cadena Ser, Torremocha was sentenced in 2016 to three years in prison for a crime of injuries with deformity for attacking another woman during an altercation in a nightclub in Barcelona in 2014. The sentence also collected compensation for his victim more than of 43,000 euros and the obligation to pay for all necessary cosmetic operations in the following five years.

The young woman, who participated in the Mediaset format between the end of 2013 and 2014, stamped a ball cup in the face of another woman on two occasions. The victim suffered several serious injuries to his face, had to undergo surgery and suffered from various disorders, including depression and anxiety.

The official text reflects that, “taking into account the circumstances of the conviction and according to the information in the aforementioned file, there are reasons of justice and equity” to pardon the television station. At the proposal of the Minister of Justice, and after deliberation by the Council of Ministers, it was agreed to commute “one year of the custodial sentence imposed for another one year fine”, “provided that he does not commit another willful crime in the period of three years from the publication of the royal decree ”.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Seven moments left by ‘Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa’ (‘MYHYV’)

How to explain pardons

Should imprisoned politicians be pardoned? Looking for the answer with Inés Hernand

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.