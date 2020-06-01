Freedom of movement would be advanced to Phase 3

Everything is subject to a new extension of the alarm state

The Government plans to reduce mobility restrictions between those provinces that are in Phase 3 of the de-escalation if the next and last extension of the state of alarm is approved.

The initial plan of the de-escalation only contemplated the possibility of moving between different provinces once the new normal. That is to say, passed Phase 3. Well, as confirmed this Monday by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, the Government’s idea is to advance the lifting of this restriction precisely together with the arrival of Phase 3. “Mobility can be established within the same Autonomous Community – the minister has spoken of Communities, but the current restrictions refer to provinces – or between Autonomous Communities that are in the same phase, “Ábalos said on TVE.

This possibility, which would allow travel between different provinces from June 8, will go hand in hand with the approval of the new and last extension of the state of alarm. After passing the filter of the Congress of Deputies, the Autonomous Communities will regain control of the situation as far as de-escalation is concerned except in mobility. That is, it would be each one that would dictate the regulations to be followed by its citizens except for the trips they can make.

It would however remain to be determined exactly which trips would be permitted. For example, if the limitations would still be set by the provinces or if the minister would go on to talk about Autonomous Communities. Or if it would be allowed to move to a territory that, like ours, was in Phase 3 if the trip requires passing through another that is in Phase 1 or Phase 2.

On the other hand Balearics It will be the scene of the pilot test that is to be done regarding the lifting of the veto as regards receiving foreign tourists. It will take place from June 21, and not on July 1 as originally announced by the government.

