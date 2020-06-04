The Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, said yesterday that “without a doubt” it is open to the possibility that the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) may be extended until the end of the year in those sectors that need it. “Today there is evidence that the company and the workers want them to extend further. As soon as the tasks of the intersectoral commission are completed, we will have a roadmap to find out which sectors need this support beyond June 30,” he explained. the minister. Yolanda Díaz highlighted that without the temporary employment regulation (ERTE) files that the government redesigned to face the health crisis, the destruction of employment would have been “massive” in Spain and the situation would now be “very serious”.

He stressed that ERTE are a “social buffer” that in Spain have protected more than 3 million workers and in Germany and Italy more than 10 million and almost 8 million, respectively, and that there is no debate about how many ERTE they will end up becoming employment regulation files (ERE), thus losing the temporary condition and, therefore, leading to layoffs. The Asturian consultancies assure that at the moment they have received almost no consultations to carry out this transfer from ERTE to dismissal. Although they assure that it is because most of the companies in the region are waiting for a gesture from the Government that allows them to prolong those temporary regulations.

“It saddens me that these formulations are made (the possibility of converting ERTE into ERE). The company is committed to maintaining employment for six months,” recalled the Minister, who stressed that there are already 400,000 people in Spain who have left of the regulation to return to work activity.

Regarding the delays when paying benefits, he noted that today the unemployment benefits recognized in the ERTE are “practically paid” and he specified that there are 2% of procedures that show some type of defect in their processing.

