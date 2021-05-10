The Government opens itself to legal changes so that the CCAA face the pandemic

The Government has opened the possibility this Monday of “make additional legal changes” so that the autonomous communities can face the pandemic after the state of alarm if “the need arises” from the resolutions of the Supreme Court, the one in charge of unifying criteria for the entire country.

This was expressed by the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, in a platform published in the newspaper ‘El País’, in which he defended that it is “reasonable that if there is disparity of criteria” let the High Court be the one that “sets the common standard.” “Who else was going to do it?” He wondered, according to Europa Press.

However, Campo has left the door ajar to the possibility of the Executive making additional legal modifications that are proposed to the Cortes, as requested by the Popular Party, which requested an alternative legal plan before the end of the state of alarm on the past 9 of May.

Likewise, the Minister of Justice recalled that the regional governments have the possibility of request the declaration of the state of alarm for your territory. “A possibility specifically provided” in the “legislation” that the Government “has already promised to support,” he said.

Along these lines, Campo has made it clear that today there are “neither judges ruling, nor neglect of responsibilities or abandonment of the autonomous governments. “” What there is, simply, is good news. We leave the exceptionality, because the health situation allows it, and we return to ordinary norms of our rule of law, “he said.

Thus, the minister has regretted that the opposition has “played against each other in all these months,” using “the pandemic as an opportunity for permanent political attack”. “But the irresponsibility and disloyalty of the opposition do not exempt the Government from responsibility. The right of exception should only remain as long as it is absolutely essential,” he added.

However, and despite opening up to legislative changes, Campo has insisted that the regional presidents have “sufficient mechanisms.”