At the beginning of April, the Government advanced with a package of measures to help companies alleviate the crisis derived from the emergency that the country was caused by the coronavirus. Since then, companies have not been able to use the pandemic as an “force majeure” excuse to get rid of personnel, but they have government help to pay salaries, as well as a postponement and / or reduction of employer burdens during the month of April.

Everything is done under the umbrella of the new Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production, but now the Government has defined a series of modifications to that decree that is less than 20 days old.

As he knew Infobae, a line of “Zero rate credits for people adhering to the Simplified Scheme for Small Taxpayers and for self-employed workers in the conditions” with 100% subsidy of the total financial cost.

In addition, the time in which companies may have been economically affected by the impact of the coronavirus is extended. The previous decree speaks of “Substantial reduction in its sales after March 20, 2020” and the new regulation under review would replace that date by March 12: that is, 8 days before.

Thus, those reached by the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production could access the benefits if they meet one or more of the following criteria:

to. Economic activities critically affected in the geographical areas where they take place.

b. Relevant number of workers infected by COVID 19 or in compulsory isolation or with a work exemption for being in a risk group or family care obligations related to COVID 19.

c. Substantial reduction in its sales after March 12, 2020.

Thus, the benefits in question are:

– Postponement or reduction of up to 95% of the payment of employer contributions to the Argentine Integrated Social Security System.

– Complementary Salary: allowance paid by the National State for male and female workers in a relationship dependent on the private sector.

– Zero Rate Credit for people adhering to the Simplified Regime for Small Taxpayers and for self-employed workers under the conditions established by the Head of Cabinet and the BCRA, with 100% subsidy of the total financial cost.

– Comprehensive unemployment benefits system: male and female workers who meet the requirements set forth in Laws Nros. 24,013 and 25,371 will access an economic unemployment benefit of d. in accordance with the provisions of article 10 of this decree ”. In this regard, it is provided that the workers who receive the benefit have access to “an economic unemployment benefit of a minimum of $ 6,000 and up to a maximum of $ 10,000.”

The new DNU simplifies the conditions for reductions of up to 95% of employer contributions for April. In decree 332 this benefit was available to companies with up to 60 employees and established that companies with more than 60 employees, to access the benefit, had to enter the “Crisis Preventive Procedure”. Instead, the new formulation says that “the benefit of the reduction will be established by the Head of Cabinet” based on a new “regulation to be issued” function.

Article 4 of the new DNU, on the payment of 50% of the net salary of the worker by the Anses, establishes at least a sum equivalent to a minimum wage and as a cap the sum of two minimum wages or the total of the worker’s salary registered. The previous formulation was much more cumbersome, depending on the number of employees of the company requesting the benefit and setting differential percentages based on the employee’s salary.

Another article refers to zero-rate loans for people adhering to the Simplified Scheme for Small Taxpayers and Self-Employed through direct financing through the beneficiary’s credit card, according to regulations to be established by the BCRA, with a cap of 25% of the upper limit of Gross Income in the Simplified Regime category and up to a maximum of $ 150,000, to be paid in three equal and consecutive monthly installments, to which will be added “the amount equivalent to the payment of the total sums that the workers and the workers must pay for the resulting monthly periods as an integrated tax and social security contributions “.

LThe regulation also subsidizes through the “National Productive Development Fund (FONDEP)” 100% of the interest rate and of the total financial cost accrued by the Zero Rate Credits that are granted to people adhered to the Simplified Regime for Small Taxpayers and self-employed workers. To accomplish this, $ 11,000 million would be transferred to Fondep, which reports to the Ministry of Productive Development

It is also established that the Argentine Guarantee Fund (FoGAR) guarantees up to 100% Zero Rate Credits for people adhering to the Simplified Scheme for Small Taxpayers and self-employed workers, without requiring counter-guarantees ”. To finance this new facility, the government will transfer to Fogar the sum of $ 26,000 million.