The US government stressed on Tuesday the unreliability of the Nicolás Maduro regime regarding the advance of the coronavirus in Venezuela, where authorities report 10 deaths and less than 400 infections, one of the lowest figures in the region.

“We have no reason to believe any figure from the Maduro regime on the impact of the coronavirus on the Venezuelan people.Jon Piechowski stated, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere.

“We wouldn’t be surprised if they make up numbers and spread false data, that’s what authoritarian regimes do, we’ve seen it in China“He added, referring to the disputed reports that the Xi Jiping government has offered on the true impact of the disease in the most populous country on the planet.

The Venezuelan regime reports figures that make it the Latin American country that has carried out the most rapid diagnostic tests in the region, while it only has an authorized laboratory throughout the country to carry out molecular tests.

The US official indicated that the requests for transparency will continue, since “it is necessary to confront the virus” in the best possible way. He also condemned the repression registered in recent weeks against key sectors in the pandemic. “The repression is part of what they do, the harassment of journalists continues, as well as people in the public health sector, it is regrettable,” he said in a conference call.

“The Covid-19 is just an additional part of the misery, another reason why the US seeks a democratic transition“He added.

Also, Piechowski explained that the US government has allocated $ 9 million in humanitarian aid for the Venezuelan people in the context of the crisis, an amount that also reaches the refugees who left the country.

Emily Zielinski-Gutiérrez, Central America regional director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also participated in the conference, underscoring the need for regional cooperation to face the advancement of the coronavirus, which she defined as an unprecedented crisis .

“The pandemic shows us that we have to think globally. Each country’s capabilities affect the risk of its neighbors. We want to get more involved with each country“He remarked. In this sense, he argued that cooperation and adequate data transmission allow us to understand who is most affected and what is the dynamics of the disease.

“We have to understand what happens in each country, with its unique contexts, what effects the strict control measures had“He explained.

Regarding the tasks currently carried out by the regional office, he pointed out that prevention guidelines and protocols for different diseases (such as Zika, dengue, HIV, and others) are continually updated, and that attention is currently focused on the need for more beds, protection supplies, and health professionals to strengthen the health systems of each country.