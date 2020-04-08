         The Government of Spain on your WhatsApp with Hispabot-Covid19, the bot that informs you of the coronavirus

The Government already announced several days ago that different processes were going to be launched in collaboration with the National Statistics Institute and other organizations, projects based on Artificial Intelligence and with which it was intended raise awareness, prevent and analyze the coronavirus in full pandemic worldwide.

Some of these processes are already active, such as the mobility study carried out using data collected by mobile phone operators, or the assistance and pre-diagnosis apps that are already available. The last one is here: it’s about Hispabot-Covid19, a conversational bot for WhatsApp that any citizen of the country can consult.

600 802 802 is your new WhatsApp friend

Adding Hispabot to our contacts

As in the case of the COVID-19 Assistance app that is already running, with Hispabot-Covid19 we are also talking about an assistant who will provide us with information about the coronavirus in a more natural way. Instead of having to consult them or navigate through forms, we can ask directly and the bot, with the help of artificial intelligence, will identify our language naturally in order to be able to attend us with clear and concise answers whenever you have such information.

The Government says that “Hispabot-Covid19 contributes to reducing the pressure on healthcare hotlines, offering a simple and available information alternative at all times.” As we said before, Hispabot becomes one more assistant, a new filter between citizens and assistance centers It will help download these and allow more effective and efficient functioning of public health agencies.

In order to use this new WhatsApp bot, it will be enough for us to go to the application on any device we use, be it iPhone and an Android phone, and add a new contact with the number 600 802 802. Once we have it added, and with the name that we create that will help us identify it more efficiently, we will only have to open a conversation with it, start it with a simple “Hello” and the automatic response format to our queries will be activated. We can also use it without adding it, we leave you a tutorial or a simple link to get in touch with the bot.

Chatting with Hispabot

Hispabot will go like this providing information to each of our queries, such as a list of symptoms presented by Covid-19 caused by the coronavirus or other data that may be of interest to us. As we said before, Hispabot-Covid19 joins the other official government tools to try to keep the population informed and, of course, try to make the health machinery work in the best possible way.

