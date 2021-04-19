The Government of Spain does not support the Super League

04/19/2021 at 6:31 PM CEST

The Government of Spain does not support the initiative of create a football Super League promoted by several European clubs, including three Spanish, to understand that it has been thought and proposed without counting on the representative organizations of this sport, both nationally and internationally. This was stated this afternoon in a statement issued from the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The Minister of Culture and Sports, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, has held meetings and conversations throughout the day with the most representative parts of Spanish and continental football. Specifically, Rodriguez Uribes He has spoken with the presidents of UEFA, RFEF, La Liga de Fútbol Profesional, as well as with the presidents of Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, the Spanish teams that support this initiative.

The Government of Spain, through its Minister of Culture and Sports, has defended before its interlocutors that it must return to the path of dialogue and agreement in the areas of decision and organization to which these same clubs belong to achieve an agreed solution that is convenient for football and sport, both for national and international organizations and for teams, professionals and fans in general.

The sportsmanship must be demonstrated through the search for a broad agreement. Government has verified the willingness of all parties to this dialogue throughout the conversations held Today with Minister Rodriguez Uribes and wants it to bear fruit with an agreement that is beneficial to all.