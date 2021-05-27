The Government of Spain announces the creation of the Spanish Space Agency as part of the national security strategy

Spain is going to have its own space agency. Although the country is already part of the European Space Agency, it will have a national one like so many other countries in Europe. The new organization has been announced by the director of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, Ivan Redondo. It will be part of a larger national security strategy.

As Ivan Redondo has announced, “I announce the creation of the Spanish Space Agency. […] We have a course, 30 months, to reinforce National Security. “However, there are not many details about how and when this Spanish Space Agency is going to become a reality. a plan that has been on the table for a few years and finally seems to be going to come true. Of course, Catalonia was ahead.

The future Spanish space agency will be framed in the five chapters that Ivan Redondo has defined for develop the new national security system. A system that faces threats and risks of national interest and that replaces that of 2017. Among the interests for which to ensure national security are also those related to space.

To have or not to have a national space agency

For many years It has been debated whether or not Spain should have its own space agency. Today Spain is part of the European Space Agency (ESA) and contributes significant sums of money, so that an own agency sounds redundant to many. Even for the former minister and astronaut Pedro Duque, who on more than one occasion reiterated this as a minister.

However, a national space agency also has supporters. A Spanish space agency can unify all space-related issues and have a direct interaction with the Government. Currently the competences of the space are divided between the ministries of Economy, Science, Defense and Industry among others.

A Spanish Space Agency, in addition to channeling all the competences in the same place, can bring benefits related to the economy as well. It offers greater legal security and access to the Government, but on the other hand, it is also possible to get more access to international contracts.

Spain is not the only European country that will have or have a national agency still forming part of ESA. Other countries belonging to ESA have their own agency, such as Portugal, Italy, Germany, France or the United Kingdom.

Via | Europa Press