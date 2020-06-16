Spain gives the green light to activate the MOVES 2020 plan that allows the purchase of electric cars with economic incentives

The Spanish Government has announced the “immediate activation” of the MOVES 2020 Plan of incentives for the acquisition of cars electrical and of alternative mechanics, which seeks to act as a rescue plan for the Spanish automotive industry.

The new MOVES Plan will have an endowment of 100 million eurosÂ and will be managed together with the Autonomous Communities, which must activate it in each region. It will have new rules, which include eliminating the obligation to scrap an old vehicle, although doing so will entail greater incentives.

The application of the MOVES 2020 Plan will not oblige to scrap any car over 10 years old.

According to the Motorpasión portal, the MOVES 2020 Plan will be applied in four lines of action:

one. Aid for the acquisition of electric vehicles and alternative energy. This premise includes passenger cars (M1), vans (N1), buses and coaches (M2, M3), trucks (N2, N3), as well as motorcycles (L3e, L4e, L5e) and quadricycles (L6e, L7e). Likewise, it includes incentives for the purchase of natural gas trucks (N2, N3). In order to enjoy the aid, it will not be necessary to scrap a vehicle over ten years old.

2. Deployment of infrastructure for recharging electric vehicles, giving special weight to job creation and the use of the value chain of the automotive industrial sector.

3. Implementation of shared electric bicycle systems, both publicly and privately.

4. Measures for efficient mobility to work centers. With this premise, companies will be financially supported to implement Transport Plan measures at work to adapt to the new mobility, in addition to reinforcing public transport to guarantee the distribution of the last mile with alternative type vehicles.

The MOVES Plan will allocate an allocation of 30 million euros for unique projects of industrial innovation and sustainable mobility, and will be focused on development of electrical prototypes, smart grids and electrical storage systems, as well as the integration of advanced recharging infrastructure.

