The Government will release this Tuesday a new section of the ICO guarantee lines for companies and freelancers worth 24,500 million euros, as announced this Sunday by the president, Pedro Sánchez, to the presidents of the autonomous communities during a new Conference of regional presidents.

This third section of the ICO line, anticipated this Saturday by Sánchez, will be used to grant loans and 50% of the total amount will go to financing SMEs and freelancers, while the remaining 50% will be for Business.

In this third line of guarantees, the Executive has again decided to reserve 50% of the guarantees to SMEs and the self-employed, considered the group that is suffering the most from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Once the section is enabled, more than 60% of the 100,000 million euros of the business financing aid program will have been consumed. This line is managed by ICO, in collaboration with financial entities, which assume the cost of the guarantee, which is in a range of between 20 and 120 basis points.

The only requirement to access this guarantee is that the applicants were not in default as of December 31, 2019 and in bankruptcy procedure as of March 17, 2020.

In addition, the Government will enable a line of about 4,000 million euros to cover the channeled credits by the financing system based on promissory notes of the alternative fixed income market (MARF).

These 4,000 million euros are part of the extension of the lines of ICO guarantees to the MARF announced last week, with which it is intended to promote the maintenance of financing that occurs in the capital markets that Spanish companies usually resort to and who was practically suspended due to the health emergency situation.

The € 500 million remaining of this 24,500 million euros of guarantees are linked to guarantees to reciprocal guarantee companies by the Spanish Company of Refinancing (Cersa).