The oppositions will have to wait. The Government has decided to continue with the postponement of all face-to-face screening tests that have a massive turnout for as long as it is “essential”, although it has guaranteed the continuity of the activity despite the health and economic crisis unleashed by the impact of the coronavirus.

This has been transferred by the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias, during a commission in the Congress of Deputies, where he has reported on all actions carried out by his Department during the last two months in a state of alarm.

They guarantee the continuity of the processes

«The celebration of selective face-to-face tests and of massive concurrence for the time that is essential, although the continuity of the processes is guaranteed, “the minister has informed the rest of the representatives of political parties present in Congress.

However, Darias has advanced that, as soon as he finishes the suspension of administrative deadlines decreed by the state of alarm to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, the selective processes may be processed on an ordinary basis.

Meanwhile, during these last two months, all units of the Ministry have maintained their I work in an ordinary way, both face-to-face and non-face-to-face, and have adopted new mechanisms for meetings and new areas of work, with videoconferences, flexible schedules or anticipating measures that were part of the legislature’s itinerary and that will be permanently maintained.

According to the data provided by the minister, there are currently about 50,000 troops in the in the General State Administration (AGE) providing services in person, more than 110,000 working in person and just over 3,000 are in isolation, representing 27.7%, 62.18% and 1.76%, respectively, of the total template.

Reinforcement with employees from other areas

Due to the fact that some essential areas of the public function are overloaded to face this crisis, especially regarding health and employment, the Ministry has taken measures to reinforce staff with recruitment quotas in these areas. In this sense, it has established collaboration agreements of public employees from other areas not essential.

Regarding the organization of the Department in the face of the de-escalation process in the AGE, an agreement with the unions has maintained as a priority the offline activity, without prejudice to working hours, hours or remuneration, while it has prioritized telephone service and other non-contact forms of customer service and, if it is in person, it will have to be by appointment and limiting the capacity.

Darias has also advanced that “soon” he will convene the Conference for Affairs Related to the European Union (Carue), after an agreement from the last conference of presidents, held last Sunday, to address the involvement of the European Union (EU) in this crisis, so that it will be held around the 25th or 26th of this month, according to the minister has assured.