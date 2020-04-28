The de-escalation plan announced by Pedro Sánchez Tuesday afternoon has been a small halo of hope for the return of Spanish football. The President of the Government has announced that the teams will be able to train individually on May 4 and on the 12th they could train as a group. So the League could be resumed even before June.

Phase 0 will come first, starting on Monday, May 4 and that will allow the teams to return individually to training. During this period, the opening of individual training sessions for professional and federated athletes will be authorized in addition to the basic training of professional leagues.

If the health situation allows it, on May 11 it will go to a phase 1 where «the opening of high-performance centers with reinforced hygiene and protection measures and, if possible, shifts, and also Average training in professional leagues will be allowed, within phase 1«. This could lead to group workouts provided the necessary hygiene measures are followed.

This phase 1 will end on May 26 in a second phase that the League could take advantage of to resume competition. From this date on, outdoor shows will be allowed “When they gather less than 400 people (as long as they are seated)”. Based on the example of Germany, the Bundesliga has imposed that in the stadiums in which the league is played there are no more than 240 people.

Can the League return before June?

Taking into account the dates established by the government, the League could return even before June. Starting on the 26th, shows can be held with a maximum of 400 people and that could lead to the resumption of the competition. If the teams return to training next day 4 and the 11 begin the sessions as a group, you could even return to the competition with two weeks of preseason. Different reports speculate on the League’s return in mid-June, but the government has left a door open for it to happen sooner. As long as the health situation allows it.