The shadow of corruption had spread over the last few months over Manuel Bartlett, splashing a stain on the main flag of the López Obrador government. During the summer, the director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the second largest public company in Mexico, had been accused in a series of journalistic investigations of having hidden a millionaire fortune in his wealth statement. 25 properties worth more than 800 million pesos (about 42 million dollars) and 12 companies, some even dedicated to the energy sector, registered in the name of your partner and children. The Ministry of Public Function (SFP), the ministry that oversees administrative irregularities, opened an investigation of its own and this Thursday announced the results: Bartlett is not guilty of anything.

Neither conflict of interest, nor hidden enrichment, nor influence peddling. The SFP has dropped all the accusations, made in 33 complaints. “There are no elements to impute serious administrative offenses. Bartlett was not obliged to declare the investigated assets because among those investigated in the investigated family and business network, there is no relationship of marriage, concubinage or economic dependence, ”Secretary Irma Eréndira Sandoval said at a press conference.

Julia Abdala Lemus has been Bartlett’s partner (83 years) for more than 20 years and appears as the owner of most of the assets investigated. However, it does not meet the necessary requirements of the Mexican standard: marriage, living together for at least two years, having children together or being financially dependent on your partner. “Therefore, the person under investigation is not obliged to declare his assets”, defended Sandoval, who then, to close his appearance, announced a change in the regulations: “next year all public servants will be obliged to declare all properties of the people with whom we have a sentimental bond ”.

Aware of the controversy that had generated the accusations against one of the government’s heavyweights, the secretary emphasized that the “new SFP does not protect or shield any person.” Among the most notable blows are the disqualifications of Rosario Robles, former minister of Peña Nieto, or Emilio Lozoya, former director of Pemex. Both cadres of the PRI. This was the first time that the anti-corruption lens had landed on a senior Morena government official, who came to power promising zero tolerance against corruption.

The thorniest case is that of one of the companies in the name of Julia Abdala. JAL Consultoría provides services directly related to your partner’s position: dark fiber and energy saving services. In addition, the company was established in 2008, when Bartlett was a senator and secretary of the Energy Commission of the Upper House. The SFP investigation found that the company is registered as one of the suppliers of the Ministry of Energy. “But there are no contracts and the mere registration does not represent a present or future obligation. Therefore, there are no indications of conflict of interest ”, announced Irma Eréndira Sandoval.

In another of the companies on behalf of Abdala, the investigation has detected the presence of another controversial character. Attorney José Juan Janeiro Rodríguez appears with an important position within Digilogics, dedicated to providing digital consulting services to both public agencies and private sector companies. Janeiro is one of the figureheads and central names in the mafia plot that took former Veracruz PRI governor Javier Duarte to prison. The Mexican government’s anti-corruption investigation has not ruled on this issue.

Nor did it deserve any mention, the fact that one of the companies in the name of his son León Manuel, Cyber ​​Robotics, dedicated to the distribution of medical equipment, received a direct contract of two million pesos from one of the direct public awards already in times of the López Obrador government, specifically, in favor of the Secretary of the Navy. The conclusions presented this Thursday were limited to defend that Bartlett’s children “are of legal age and are not dependent on their father.”

Bartlett has been one of López Obrador’s most controversial appointments. The five decades of his PRI curriculum include a secretary of the Interior during the mandate of Miguel de la Madrid and of Education with Carlos Salinas de Gortari. His biggest controversy came from his relationship with Salinas. On the electoral night of July 6, 1988, while he was still the Interior Secretary, it was he who announced that, due to a technical problem, it would not be possible to make the results public. The event, which ended up giving Salinas the victory over the PRD candidate Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, opened all kinds of speculation and denunciations of fraud and is one of the last black holes of Priismo. Despite the controversies that surround him, he has the support of López Obrador from the beginning, who has found in the veteran ex-PRI the virtues of loyalty, experience, nostalgia and ideology that he values ​​so much.

