The French government has banned major events until September and football will not resume until next season. Ligue 1 has been permanently suspended and now the question of knowing what will happen to the Champions League remains. The maximum competition plans to resume in August, although with restrictions as it is behind closed doors; but with the decision made by the Gallic executive, it is now up in the air, as there are still two French teams alive in Europe.

Édouard Philippe, French Prime Minister, has pointed out that «The 2019-2020 season cannot be resumed». Sports, cultural events and events that bring together more than 5,000 people will not be able to resume throughout the summer. The decision, in addition to directly affecting the French league, puts UEFA’s plans to resume what remains of the Champions League in check.

The Aleksander Ceferin’s plans They pass because what remains to be disputed of the round of 16 is played between August 6 and 7. From there, matches every three days until the final in Istanbul, which could be held on the 29th. However, Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Lyon continue in the competition and, according to the measures taken by the Gallic executive, they could not play their matches at home.

The PSG He is one of the favorites to win the title. After eliminating Borussia Dortmund in the second round, they must play at least one game at home at the crossroads. As the necessary sanitary conditions do not exist, according to the Government, it remains in the air if the Parque de los Príncipes could host the confrontation.

For his part, the Olympique de Lyon Juventus won 1-0 in their stadium. The French will have to play the classification in Turin and, in case of obtaining it, they would put UEFA at the same crossroads as the team of Neymar, Mbappé and company.

Another league that has also announced its definitive suspension is the Dutch. The Eredivisie nor will it resume the activity until next year, but unlike Ligue 1, it does not affect the plans of the highest body of continental football. Both Ajax and AZ were eliminated in the round of 32 of the Europa League.