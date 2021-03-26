The Government of Cantabria awards Izertis and CIC Consulting Informático the management of ACAT systems

The UTE formed by the companies Izertis and CIC Consulting Informático will be in charge of technical assistance for the maintenance and evolution of the Information Systems and Infrastructure of the Cantabrian Tax Administration Agency (ACAT). The project comes at a time of transformation for the agency, since a high percentage of procedures are seeing their administrative presentation modality accelerated, going from face-to-face registration to online in order to avoid contagion by Covid-19.

The contract awarded to both corporations as a public tender includes the maintenance of the information systems of the Cantabrian Tax Administration Agency, in addition to supporting its technological architecture together with its information security systems and the general management of the service. . Within the proposal presented by both companies has included the ‘generation of principles and good practices of realistic application’ with which it is intended to anticipate risks that could affect the development of the project or the quality of the software. Thanks to this methodology, ACAT will be able to anticipate deviations, minimizing and eliminating possible risks of the project. The chosen technology will give continuity to the developments already implemented in the administration, among which are technologies such as Java, or Oracle.

The Cantabrian Tax Administration Agency is the autonomous entity that is in charge of the management, settlement, collection and inspection of all taxes and fees of the Autonomous Community of Cantabria, such as vehicle transfers, successions, or general tax transactions, among others.

The team made up of Izertis and CIC Consulting Informático has started working on this service since this month of March and will continue for two years with the option of renewal up to a maximum of four.

Both companies have extensive experience in the public sector. Izertis has been working for the ACAT for more than 10 years and accumulates managed services for governments, town halls and public entities, among which the Community of Madrid, Xunta de Galicia, Diputación de Barcelona or Government of Castilla la Mancha, etc. stand out. For its part, CIC Consulting has carried out the maintenance of the Information systems of the Government of Cantabria for more than ten years and has an important background in Public Administrations, governments and municipalities among the most prominent Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment, Community of Madrid, Government of Cantabria, Town Councils of: Santander, Valencia, Alcobendas, Pozuelo de Alarcón, University of Cantabria, Cantabrian Health Service and Port of Tarragona.

Together, the UTE formed by Izertis and CIC Consulting, has more than four years collaborating for the continuation of the management and improvement processes of ACAT’s online applications and services. This is in addition to CIC’s experience, since since 2009 it has been continuously performing maintenance and evolutions of the applications, which favors the consolidation of the system.