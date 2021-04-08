“The Government neither gives us direct aid nor does it lower our VAT”

The coronavirus pandemic that hits Spain, and the resulting economic crisis, has been hitting the hairdressing sector hard since March 2020. Not surprisingly, more than 15,000 companies have already gone bankrupt. In addition, 30,000 workers, the vast majority women, have gone unemployed (out of a total of 150,000), and another 40,000 are in the situation of Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE).

So he denounces it to 20 minutes the president of the National Council of Hairdressing and Aesthetic Companies of Spain (Conepe), Luis Herrera-Portugal, who regrets that the turnover since the beginning of the pandemic “has sunk 40%”.

Save money

One of the main reasons for the reduction in spending on personal care is due, according to Herrera, to the fact that “there are people who have lost purchasing power, such as the hundreds of thousands of workers who have been or continue to be affected by ERTES, or who have directly lost the job.

They have also reduced spending on hairdressers “many clients who were regulars and now telecommute, and therefore go less frequently to get their hair cut.”

In general, he adds, “the fact that there are hardly any social events, parties or family gatherings causes people to neglect their personal care a bit more.”

Regarding the typology of the client, it is universal, ranging from children to the elderly. However, the majority group is the one that is most committed to personal care, ranging from 25 to 55 years old, mostly women. “They are people who are active and take care of their image for, among reasons, having the best possible presence at work,” he emphasizes.

Fear of contagion

Luis Herrera, president of the hairdressers’ association, assures that they have also suffered a “very marked decrease” in visits from older people, especially women, “because they are afraid of contagion.” “In general, they do not want to leave home other than essential matters, such as going to the supermarket to buy food or to the doctor,” he says.

“Many of these clients – Herrera adds – are more vulnerable to coronavirus due to age and also due to asthma, heart, kidney problems …”.

Security in centers against Covid 19

The president of Conepe, in this sense, emphasizes that “in the hairdressing sector we are proud that there has not been a single contagion inside the salons: we use disposable material, we have hydroalcoholic gel, we use masks … we do everything possible to maintain maximum security ”.

“A tough profession”

The president of the National Council of Hairdressing and Aesthetic Companies of Spain emphasizes that his is a “very tough” profession. In this regard, he explains: «80% of the profession is made up of women. Of this 80% of female professionals, 50-60% have children. It is a complicated activity to reconcile ».

In addition, “they spend many hours on their feet, with the hairdryer, with the scissors … many hairdressers have back problems, cervical problems, but the issue has never been addressed at the level of support from the Government.”

For all this, Herrera points out, “less than 40% end up retiring.” “There is hardly anyone who reaches 65 years of age cutting their hair. The vast majority leave the profession between 45 and 50 years of age. It is rare to see hairdressers over 50, unless they are the owner, “he says.

Excluded from the government aid plan

Luis Herrera-Portugal regrets that the hairdressing sector “has been excluded” from the aid plan of the central government approved last Friday and that contemplates a distribution of 7,000 million euros.

According to the Executive’s aid plan, businesses in sectors such as commerce, hospitality, nightlife or gyms, which demonstrate a 30% drop in turnover, may qualify for direct aid of between 4,000 and 200,000 euros.

“It is an incongruity that the hairdressing sector has been excluded, we have gone from being an essential service at the beginning of the confinement, then they forced us to close and now they exclude us from aid,” he denounces.

The president of Conepe trusts that “it is not a retaliation” for the collective lawsuit that they plan to file against the government’s management and in order to compensate them for the economic losses derived from the closure of their businesses.

Requirement of the sector: lower VAT from 21% to 10%

The Alliance for the Lowering of VAT for hairdressers is holding rallies to demand a reduction from 21% to 10% to help “save a sector in a dramatic situation.” In addition, they denounce that it is “a comparative offense compared to other sectors.”

In Congress, all parliamentary groups except the PSOE, which voted against, and Podemos, which abstained, voted in favor of lowering VAT on hairdressers. However, the Ministry of Finance for the moment ignores the requests that come from Parliament.