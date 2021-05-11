The Government maintains that the alarm is the “past” and “trusts” that the Supreme Court will end the chaos and endorse restrictions

Government rules out approving a new alarm decree for the entire country despite the contradictory decisions of the higher courts of justice, which in recent days have issued discrepant resolutions in the different autonomies. This Tuesday, President Sánchez said that the state of alarm “is the past” and insisted on two ideas: that the communities have “enough tools” to control the pandemic and that fundamental rights cannot be limited with ordinary legislation – “is of first of right, “he said.

With that last sentence, the Executive insists on closing the door to any legal change to expressly protect measures such as curfew or perimeter closures. This Monday, the Minister of Justice suggested making reforms if the Supreme Court justices do not endorse those restrictions, but he had to back down hours later and was even corrected by Sánchez. This Tuesday, The Government expressed its confidence that the High Court will endorse the measures proposed by the autonomies and made it clear that there is no plan B endorsed by the judges to govern this phase of the pandemic.

In the meantime, decisions of the autonomous courts continue to occur, drawing legal chaos, with important asymmetries between communities: in the last hours, the Supreme Court of Navarra has endorsed that the communities adopt restrictive measures of fundamental rights, but has denied the curfew as it is considered disproportionate. Meanwhile, the Andalusian Supreme Court supported the confinement of three municipalities in Córdoba and Cádiz, but rejected the closure of a fourth town, Montefrío (Granada), for having less incidence. The Board has already announced that it will appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Government is not “idly”

In the press conference after the Council of Ministers, the Government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, said that “it is undeniable” that the state of alarm “was a success” of the Government, but argued that this instrument should only be explained in situations ” exceptional “and that it should not” be prolonged in time “now that vaccination is progressing and the cumulative incidence has been reduced. “The worst is over and exceptionality is no longer essential for data control [de la pandemia]“, argument.

In this line, he defended that the autonomies have a catalog of measures that strictly depend on their powers, so they can apply them without the legal umbrella of the alarm and without the endorsement of the judges. Among others, he cited the control of capacity and the regulation of the opening and closing of shops and hotels. “There is a range of measures that can be requested to reduce traffic and mobility where there is a cumulative incidence above optimal levels, “stressed Montero, who defended the use of” intermediate “restrictions before making use of the toughest limitations.

Therefore, he argued that “Nothing could be further from the truth when we hear that the Government is idle” and he rejected the criticisms of the PP and the rest of the opposition – even some of the usual partners of the Executive have demanded a plan B -. Montero said that “it would be good for the PP to clarify itself,” because it “voted against” the six-month state of alarm that ended last Sunday. [el PP, en realidad, se abstuvo en aquella votación]. According to the minister spokesperson, the popular make a “partisan use” of this matter to “wear down the government”, using “the pain, suffering and accumulated fatigue” of the population.

No alternative plan to the Supreme

What Sánchez still does not clarify is what he will do if the Supreme Court does not endorse those restrictions that regional executives consider essential to stop the virus. In addition to the Junta de Andalucía, the Canarian Government will also appeal to the High Court, where appropriate, to try to maintain the curfew. Montero insisted on Tuesday that the Government is “attentive” to these contradictory resolutions, and defended that they do not have to generate “confusion” in the citizenship and that the Executive has “anticipated” this legal chaos by enabling the option of appealing before the Supreme.

Thus, the action of the High Court is, therefore, the Government’s ‘plan A’ to define what restrictions remain in this phase of the pandemic, and there does not appear to be an alternative roadmap. Montero expressed that, if the autonomies propose measures “justified on the basis of epidemiological indicators,” there is no “doubt” that the Supreme Court “will resolve favorably”, even if the court has to ask for “additional information or documentation.”

In addition, he defended the judicial guarantee model, since it implies that “two different public powers” rule on the restrictions that affect freedoms or fundamental rights – in this case, the Executive and the Judicial – as well as during the state of alarm – when the Executive promulgated the decree and the Legislative ratified its extensions.

The spokeswoman, finally, reiterated that the Government would be open to process a new state of alarm for a specific territorial area if a regional president requests it, as the Executive has offered “always”, but added a nuance: if any president wants to resort to that possibility, the epidemiological “data” must “justify” the need to resort to the strictest restriction and the impossibility of controlling the pandemic in other ways.